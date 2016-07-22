There are some truly vile pieces of anti-Hillary merchandise being sold in the US.

As the shambolic Republican National Convention (RNC) draws to a close in Ohio, private vendors have been making a killing out the front, spruiking their wares to the Hillary-hating passersby.

If you haven’t been following Donald Trump’s election campaign thus far, the attitude of his supporters is pretty neatly encapsulated by the not-at-all sexist merchandise currently lining the streets of Cleveland.

Take, for example, these t-shirts: