politics

Anti-Hillary Clinton merchandise is being sold in the US and it is really disturbing.

There are some truly vile pieces of anti-Hillary merchandise being sold in the US.

As the shambolic Republican National Convention (RNC) draws to a close in Ohio, private vendors have been making a killing out the front, spruiking their wares to the Hillary-hating passersby.

If you haven’t been following Donald Trump’s election campaign thus far, the attitude of his supporters is pretty neatly encapsulated by the not-at-all sexist merchandise currently lining the streets of Cleveland.

Take, for example, these t-shirts:

And the badges. So. Many. Badges. Forget the T-shirts, the badges sum up the entirety of this year’s Republican platform.

Source: Instagram/@jamilksmith

Oh, and don't forget these ones.

There are plenty to choose from.

Finally, a presidential candidate "with balls".

:|

ICYMI: Our other favourite moment of the convention would have to be Melania Trump's speech. Entirely ripped off from Michelle Obama. Watch it here...

