So you know what doesn’t fill me with Christmas spirit and festive cheer? These stupid, intentionally sexist novelty sweaters.

This is not a festive prank. A UK retailer has actually been manufacturing these sweaters in the lead up to Christmas, and not surprisingly, they have caused a stir around the world.

Now, I’m assuming they are supposed to be worn ironically – at office Christmas parties, perhaps?

Clearly, they are meant as a joke, and not to be taken seriously.

But still – they make me feel icky.

Because they are just another reminder that women are continually viewed as sexual objects by society. And I can’t imagine these being okay at even the most politically-incorrect office.

Here are a few examples of the sweaters in question:

And another:

And another:

Riggght. Because nothing is funnier than jokes about requesting BJs from your colleagues, or banging barely-legal interns. Gross.

But over to you…

What are your thoughts on these sweaters?

[poll id=”144″]

Here are some ads that we are definitely Not Ok With…