News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

real life

These cringe-worthy, sexist Christmas sweaters are just terrible.

ADVERTISEMENT

So you know what doesn’t fill me with Christmas spirit and festive cheer? These stupid, intentionally sexist novelty sweaters.

This is not a festive prank. A UK retailer has actually been manufacturing these sweaters in the lead up to Christmas, and not surprisingly, they have caused a stir around the world.

Now, I’m assuming they are supposed to be worn ironically – at office Christmas parties, perhaps?

Clearly, they are meant as a joke, and not to be taken seriously.

But still – they make me feel icky.

Because they are just another reminder that women are continually viewed as sexual objects by society. And I can’t imagine these being okay at even the most politically-incorrect office.

Here are a few examples of the sweaters in question:

And another:

And another:

Riggght. Because nothing is funnier than jokes about requesting BJs from your colleagues, or banging barely-legal interns. Gross.

But over to you…

What are your thoughts on these sweaters?

[poll id=”144″]

Here are some ads that we are definitely Not Ok With…
Tags: career-and-money , current-affairs , fashion , gallery , men , sex , social-media , women

Related Stories

Recommended