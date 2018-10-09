News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

"Seriously misguided." Why people are furious about this hotel ad featuring a couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

If there’s one thing that belongs in the 1950s, it’s blatantly sexist advertisements.

You know the ones? Suggesting women only like cooking, cleaning and sewing? And losing weight?

When an advertisement for Sofitel Brisbane featured in Fairfax’s Good Weekend magazine over the weekend, the women of the world pointed out that there were some harmful generalisations going on.

Twitter users commented that the ad was a “stereotype alert” and “seriously misguided.”

The reason? The food and the reading material.

Within the ad, the man is seen reading The Financial Review while a woman reads… a Chanel coffee table book.

The sort that might gather dust on small table in a chic boutique.

Cool.

But to add fuel to the fire, the man seems to be having the best brekky ever, enjoying pastries, while the woman is left with some fruit.

God forbid she touch a carb!

The people of Twitter were furious.

A spokesperson for Sofitel Brisbane has apologised for the advertisement, and says it has been pulled from any future publications.

What do you think about the advertisement? Tell us in the comments. 

Tags: advertisment , sexism , sexist-ads , twitter , women

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

Jil 2 years ago

Do you know how many women now don't want to identify as feminists, this article is the reason why.

Anon 2 years ago

This is what we get furious about nowadays? Pathetic. Sofitel - don’t pull your ad amid this ridiculous criticism.

MORE COMMENTS