"I’ve made literally all of my friends buy it." Mamamia reviews 'The Womanizer' sex toy.

On the hunt for a new sex toy? Unsure what to go for and whether or not you need a newly fandangled suction element? Well, BREATHE. Because the Mamamia sex toy reviews are here to help. We get real women to get real intimate with real sex toys and then tell us about them.

This week Lucy, who is a 24-year-old podcast pro of The Undone, reviews 'The Womanizer' - a clitoral stimulator - by Lovehoney.

What does the sex toy claim to do?

According to the description: "The Womanizer Pro40 combines deliciously gentle suction with pulsations to lavish your sensitive clitoral nerve endings with a featherlight contactless caress". It has six different speeds so you can choose your own adventure, anywhere from a soft flutter to a seriously intense suction.

What was your first impression of the sex toy? (Just by looking at it)

I saw this toy on Flex Mami’s Instagram and was immediately intrigued, and just had to buy one. It doesn’t look like a traditional vibrator ...because it’s not. It’s rose gold with a black silicone head (where the suction magic happens). Basically, it’s chic and discreet.





Image: Lovehoney.

How much is the sex toy? And do you think it’s worth it?

$169.95 and it’s worth every single cent. I have built quite a collection of toys over the past year, but this one is my ride (lol) or die that I come back to every single time. The orgasms are intense, guaranteed and often multiple.

What was it like using the sex toy? And how did it really feel?

I’ve had this toy for over a year now but I can still remember the first time I used it. It was my first experience trying a suction style vibrator after years of the more traditional bullet or pulsation-style toys, and my mind was blown. For me, it sort of mimics the feeling of oral sex... which is incredible, and considering that there has been less mingling in 2020 than previous years, this toy came in very handy.

Listen to The Undone's lonely girl's guide to Christmas. Post continues after podcast.

My advice? Start slow on the first setting. I’ve recommended this toy to countless friends, and I always hear that they weren’t expecting the intensity - so please, don’t go straight to the sixth setting, build up to that.

I orgasm every single time I use this toy, sometimes too quickly because it’s just so powerful. In saying that, it’s a great toy for controlling your orgasms and playing with edging. You can flick between speeds super quickly, meaning that you can pull back a little if you're not quite ready to go yet.

Describe the sex toy in three words:

Ride or die.

Image: Lovehoney.

What score would you give the sex toy out of 10?

10/10.

I know that seems generous, but there are at least 20 women in my life who have this toy because of my recommendation, and it’s 10s across the board. They’re all glowing.

This sex toy is best for people who want…

Intensity. It may be a little too powerful for a total beginner to sex toys. Then again, go hard or go home ...and masturbate.

Any final words?

Thank me later.

Found a sex toy that you want to talk about? Let us know in the comments.

While you think about that, have a cheeky watch of men hilariously trying to explain sex toys.