"She’s a good pre-game gal." Mamamia reviews 'Better Than Your Ex' sex toy.

On the hunt for a new sex toy? Unsure what to go for and whether or not you need a newly fandangled suction element? Well, BREATHE. Because the Mamamia sex toy reviews are here to help. We get real women to get real intimate with real sex toys and then tell us about them.

This week Kate, who is a 28-year-old living in Melbourne, reviews the 'Better Than Your Ex' clit sucker by Bijoux Indiscrets, available to shop via My Amora.

What does the sex toy claim to do?

It’s a clitoral suction vibrator that promises mind-blowing orgasms, to be better than my ex AND better than my next. She’s a 10-speed, waterproof beauty so really the possibilities seem endless.

What was your first impression of the sex toy? (Just by looking at it)

She’s a cutie! Chromatic packaging and a diddy, sleek toy that you could truly take anywhere; both because she’s small and honestly just a good accessory.

Image: My Amora.

It also comes with a sweet, little clitoral balm which took me an embarrassingly long amount of time to open, including running to the kitchen for a knife which wasn’t the *sexiest* I’ve ever felt.

How much is the sex toy? And do you think it’s worth it?

She’s $130. Just clitoral suction isn’t normally my vibe, but I think it’s a pretty fair price point.

What was it like using the sex toy? And how did it really feel?

I think most clitoral suction vibrators are a little bit awkward at the beginning while you get used to them, but nothing a little jostling didn’t solve.

It might have been my Virgo moon focusing too much on writing a review, but it certainly wasn’t ‘mind-blowing’ orgasms. I think she’s a good pre-game but not a ‘fall off the bed’ kind of intensity.

Listen to The Undone's lonely girl's guide to Christmas. Post continues after podcast.

Describe the sex toy in three words:

Small, sleek, suction-y.

What score would you give the sex toy out of 10?

7/10.

This sex toy is best for people who want…

Aren’t huge on penetration toys. If you’re all about clit stimulation, this is your girl!

Image: My Amora

Any final words?

This would also be really great to use with a partner! It’s the perfect couple vibrator to use during sex or warming up.

I love the packaging, look and feel of this little guy.

Found a sex toy that you want to talk about? Let us know in the comments.

While you think about that, have a cheeky watch of men hilariously trying to explain sex toys.

Want $100? Take our 3-question survey for your chance to win one of 4 $100 vouchers.