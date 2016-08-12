Seven Year Switch's Tim is really regretting that tattoo he got with Tallena.

After less than six months of living with his freshly inked tattoo, it looks like Seven Year Switch‘s Tim might be having some regrets about his spur of the moment decision.

Seen visiting a tattoo removal clinic in their new home town on the Gold Coast, Tim’s fiancee Jackie confirmed to news.com.au that the pair had received a quote for removing the tattoo, but said no action has been taken as yet.

Jackie was not at all happy with Tim.

As viewers of the controversial Channel 7 show will remember, Tim got a set of red and black dice tattooed on his foot during his separation period from Jackie. His switch partner, Tallena, also got a tattoo on her foot, opting for an eternity symbol.

When Jackie learned of the tattoo session through Tallena she was less than thrilled.

Sitting across a table from Jackie in one of the season's episodes, Tallena told Jackie the matching tattoos they got were not fake, as Jackie has initially suspected. “Well then Tim and I are over. Done,” Jackie said. “Are you serious? Why?” Tallena asked.

“If he wants to get a rise out of me that bad that he’s willing to get a tattoo with you, then yeah, he can get f*cked. I would never in a million years get a tattoo with someone else’s partner. He deliberately did it to get me jealous and that’s just going too far,” Jackie responded.

Tim and Jackie have shared much of their life on social media since Seven Year Switch finished.

But now with the dust settled, Jackie says Tim's interest in removing the tattoo comes from watching the show when it aired.

“Tim was surprised when he watched the show and saw that Tallena seemed to get great satisfaction out of sharing the experience (getting a tattoo) with him as he didn’t even consider her in his decision to get one,” the expectant mum said.

Jackie, who accepted Tim's proposal using a tattoo voucher in place of a traditional engagement ring, says the pair are still planning to get matching designs following the birth of their first child later this year.