Excuse me, but a woman named Sofia has written the best review of a beauty product we’ve ever seen.

You see, Sofia from Texas purchased the NYX Professional Makeup Matte Finish Makeup Setting Spray, which is available in Australia for $14.95. At first, she probably thought it fine.

That was until she got hit by a goddamn car.

Sofia’s review, published in June of this year, reads as follows:

“I was hit by a car (this is true)

I was hit by a car and through the hit itself, the rain, the ambulance ride, and the hours in the hospital my makeup stayed completely intact the entire time. When I was discharged from the hospital I had to take off my makeup and none of it had moved. If this setting spray can survive being hit by a car then that’s all the proof I need and I’ll definitely be buying it again.”

Sofia awarded the setting spray with no less than five stars.

“Are you sure this is true?” I can hear you querying.

Well – you must have missed the part where Sofia explicitly said in brackets ‘this is true’, so in conclusion it must be.

Her review was screenshot from the Ulta website and posted on Twitter, at which point everyone lost their collective sh*t.

A woman named Krystal seconded Sofia’s recommendation, tweeting, “My go-to drugstore setting spray but like lowkey @ person who wrote this review, u good? Lol.”

Sofia… sweetie? How are you going? It’s great that your makeup looked flawless, but um, have you recovered? How are your limbs?

But look – all any woman wants is a setting spray that can deal with being hit by a two tonne car, being rained on, a very stressful ambulance ride and hours in the hospital.

Sofia is the hero we didn’t know we needed.

Disclaimer: while Mamamia couldn’t verify is Sofia was in fact hit by a car, we bet her makeup did look impeccable.