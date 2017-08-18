News
beauty

Apparently this makeup product is so good, it will get you through a car crash.

Excuse me, but a woman named Sofia has written the best review of a beauty product we’ve ever seen.

You see, Sofia from Texas purchased the NYX Professional Makeup Matte Finish Makeup Setting Spray, which is available in Australia for $14.95. At first, she probably thought it fine. 

That was until she got hit by a goddamn car.

Sofia’s review, published in June of this year, reads as follows:

“I was hit by a car (this is true) 

I was hit by a car and through the hit itself, the rain, the ambulance ride, and the hours in the hospital my makeup stayed completely intact the entire time. When I was discharged from the hospital I had to take off my makeup and none of it had moved. If this setting spray can survive being hit by a car then that’s all the proof I need and I’ll definitely be buying it again.”

Sofia awarded the setting spray with no less than five stars.

“Are you sure this is true?” I can hear you querying.

Well – you must have missed the part where Sofia explicitly said in brackets ‘this is true’, so in conclusion it must be.

POST CONTINUES BELOW: Your guide to fancy makeup. 

Her review was screenshot from the Ulta website and posted on Twitter, at which point everyone lost their collective sh*t.

A woman named Krystal seconded Sofia’s recommendation, tweeting, “My go-to drugstore setting spray but like lowkey @ person who wrote this review, u good? Lol.”

Sofia… sweetie? How are you going? It’s great that your makeup looked flawless, but um, have you recovered? How are your limbs?

But look – all any woman wants is a setting spray that can deal with being hit by a two tonne car, being rained on, a very stressful ambulance ride and hours in the hospital.

Sofia is the hero we didn’t know we needed.

Disclaimer: while Mamamia couldn’t verify is Sofia was in fact hit by a car, we bet her makeup did look impeccable.

