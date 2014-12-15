10 facts you didn't know about Sesame Street that will blow your mind.

Sunny day, sweepin’ the clouds away…

Ahhh, don’t you just love Sesame Street?

It’s the most famous street in the world where muppets, monsters, grouches and a big yellow bird educate and delight our children.

Sesame Street has been spreading its magic for 44 years, making it one of the most-watched and longest-running children’s TV shows in history. In fact, Sesame Street will be celebrating its 45th anniversary in Australia next year. There’s something pretty special about seeing your children watch a show that you grew up watching as well.

This beloved TV show not only teaches our children about letters and numbers, but it also teaches them about everything life will throw at them, from how to share to different ways parents create their families. That’s what makes it the world’s most influential children’s TV show.

Just as an FYI, this post is sponsored by Target – Sesame Beginnings. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100 per cent authentic and written in their own words.

But we bet there are a few things you didn’t know about Sesame Street – and we’re going to share our top 10 with you now. If you thought you knew the show well before, you’re about to know it a whole lot better.

10. Big Bird’s scientific name is Bigus Canarius.

Everyone’s favourite, Big Bird.

9. The very first episode of Sesame Street was sponsored by the letters W, S, E and the numbers 2 and 3.

8. Grover shares his birthday – October 14 – with Roger Moore. Unlike James Bond however, Supergrover never gets the girl.

7. The character of Oscar was inspired by a nasty waiter from a restaurant in New York called Oscar’s Tavern.

Oscar the Grouch and Nicole Kidman.

6. In Norway, Sesame Street is called ‘Sesam Stasjon’ and in Finland, it’s called Seesamtie.

5. The creators of Sesame Street, Sesame Workshop (formerly Children’s Television Workshop) is a not-for-profit organisation. What that means is that proceeds from the sale of Sesame Street products go into funding educational and research programs around the world.

4. Oscar the Grouch started life as a bright orange grouch! It wasn’t until the second season of the show that he became green.

3. Sesame Street has won more Emmy Awards than any other show in history.

2. In 1970, Ernie’s song “Rubber Duckie” reached No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

1. Puppeteer Caroll Spinney has been performing Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch for over 40 years.

Who is your favourite Sesame Street character?

Over the years, some big celebrities have appeared on Sesame Street – do you recognise these superstars?