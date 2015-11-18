Sephora Melbourne has an official opening date.

Image: Supplied/Jamie Dale Photography.

It’s already been an exciting month for Sephora lovers, with the announcement and launch of an Australian online store and now Melbourne-based beauty fans can get even more excited – the makeup giant’s first Melbourne store has an official opening date.

The best part? You don’t have to wait very long at all.

After much hype and mystery, it’s been confirmed the shop will open its doors at midday on Saturday 28th November – just in time for Christmas shopping. (Watch: Relive the hype of the Macquarie store opening. Post continues after video.)

Although you won’t be able to enter the store before lunchtime, dedicated shoppers should prepare themselves for an early start.

Entertainment led by Sephora’s ‘Space Beauty Cadets’ will start at 8am and according to Country Manager Libby Amelia, there are plenty of incentives and goodies to be among the first in the queue.

“The first 100 lucky shoppers to enter the store will receive a $50 gift voucher and the next 200 will get a free Sephora drink bottle. Sephora Melbourne will be buzzing with in-store activity on the day and store hours have been extended until 9pm to allow for more beauties to come through the door,” she says. (Post continues after gallery.)

Beauty shopping or a sleep in? It’s a no brainer.

If you’re in Melbourne in the lead up to the opening – Lucky you. Keep your eyes peeled for a specially marked Sephora tram – and jump on it! It will be offering ‘on route surprise beauty moments’, including $100 gift vouchers, goodie bags and even special tickets that will get you straight to the front of the queue on opening day.

Located on Level 1 near Shot Tower Square in Melbourne Central Shopping Centre, the store’s 500 square metres will be manned by 30 Sephora expert beauty advisors ready to help you test and try out the expansive range of brands, including Marc Jacobs Beauty, Tarte, Kat Von D and IT Cosmetics.

Get those elbows and Christmas lists at the ready.

Are you excited for the Sephora Melbourne opening?