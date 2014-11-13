Sephora confirms Sydney store opening date.

Image: Beauty Director Nicky Champ (@nickychamp) snaps a product at the @SephoraAus showcase

Words. Are. Not. Forming.

Sephora has just announced the opening date for their first Australian store.

Set your calendar reminder to FRIDAY 5 DECEMBER, because that’s the day the doors will be opening on their inaugural Australian flagship store, at Westfield Sydney, located on Pitt St Mall.

A giant alarm clock installed on the store front on Thursday 27 November, will count down the week before doors finally open to welcome the very first customers.

“It has been a long time coming – especially for our devoted Australian Sephora fans – although we know the wait will be worth it”, said Sephora Country Manager, Fiona Novak.

If you are keen to line up from 8am on Friday 5 December (or days beforehand) you will be rewarded.

The Sephora team have confirmed some special events ahead of the launch: “On Friday 28, Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 November between 11AM and 2PM, Sephora brand ambassadors will be outside the store issuing ‘Sephora Survival Kits’ containing goodies including Sephora eye-shades, mirrors and sunglasses, along with details of an exciting ‘Sephora Sleepover’ competition. This offers four lucky winners and their ‘BFFs’ (Best Friend Forever) an exclusive and luxurious overnight ‘pamper experience’ and the opportunity to be first in store on opening day.

The store will FINALLY open it’s doors at midday. Get your netball elbows ready.

Sephora’s Champs-Elysées flagship store in Paris receives a whopping 6 million visitors a year. To put that in perspective – that’s more annual visitors than to the Eiffel Tower.

Today Sephora revealed the exclusive brands they will be launching, which included their own eponymous line – which boasts 365 lipstick shades – one for every mood, every desire and well, day of the year.

Come early December we'll finally have access to the beauty brands that Aussie makeup addicts could also stock up on overseas (1st priority Sephora, 2nd priority, honeymoon, right?).

So what exactly what will Sephora Australia be bringing to it's Sydney shelves? So far, they've confirmed these 34 brands at very competitive prices.

Drumroll please…

Sephora Australia will be soft launching brands every month for the first year of opening, so beauty addicts like us will continue to head back for their monthly hit.

All we can say is, gimmie, gimmie, gimmie!!

Which of these brands are you most excited about?

