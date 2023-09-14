'He had a serious girlfriend the whole time.' All the Selling the OC gossip in one place.

Maybe you watch Netflix's Selling the OC, a spin-off of its blockbuster reality show Selling Sunset, for the fancy houses.

Or maybe you watch it for the drama.

If it's the latter you're into (which is, I think, all of us), you're in luck. Because season two of the show dropped on Netflix on September 8, and after we emerged from the Oppenheim Group's heavily perfumed Orange County office, we discovered a WHOLE HEAP of gossip.

Are Jarvis and Rose still friends?

The simple answer is 'no'. The even juicier answer is 'were they even friends to begin with?'

In interviews with Entertainment Tonight, Rose said their portrayal as besties in season one was accurate, while Jarvis said "there was a lot of misleading information".

Confusing! Either way, they're DEFINITELY not pals now.

"There's a lot that happened off camera," Rose said. "Season two, her and I just didn't mesh well, you know? And she obviously has strong opinions of me and those are her opinions."

"It was weird for me to watch, and very hard for me to watch her talk so much s**t. Like, such a hater."

Image: Netflix.

She and Jarvis are not on speaking terms, after Jarvis' husband pursued a business deal with one of Rose's clients without Rose's knowledge.

"I think she's shown her true colours and she thinks of me as someone with bad morals and someone that has horrible worldviews and I just don't want to be friends with someone like that," Rose said.

As for Jarvis?

"I want her to succeed. I want the best for her, but I want to go my separate way."

Are Tyler and Alex Hall dating?

Tyler is pretty open about his divorce from Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow during season two, and despite the very obvious flirtation, he and Alex Hall claimed their relationship is purely platonic.

Until the season finale when they're making out in a hot tub, of course.

Neither have given too much away since then — gotta keep us tuned in for season three, I guess! — but there have been hints.

"He poured his heart out. I am not made of stone, [so] things changed," Alex told Women's Health.

Meanwhile, Tyler told US Weekly they were "still navigating" things post-pash.

"We remain really close friends, and I don't have an answer [on where we stand] for you at the moment."

Cagey!

A few days after the season dropped, Alex shared a video where Polly yells "Tylex" in reference to the couple name fans have coined, and Tyler jokes about "Tyler and Alex in a hot tub again".

Wait, did Tyler have a girlfriend?

This juicy little tidbit comes courtesy of a blind item shared by anon gossip Instagram Deuxmoi.

The blind alleges that the show's "recently divorced office playboy" (*cough* Tyler! *cough*) had a "serious girlfriend" throughout season two and three — which has just about wrapped filming.

"The pair began dating late last year after they were introduced by family. They broke up recently when she found out he had been cheating on her with his co-worker."

Image: Instagram.

WELL.

As it stands, we have no way of knowing if this is true. But it sure is scandalous.

No, Jarvis hasn't been engaged 17 times.

The lead-up to Jarvis and her husband Sergio's fancy Italian wedding is a big part of season two — and it also inspired some pretty wild speculation about how many times Jarvis has been engaged.

Polly even called her "the ring collector" over rumours she'd been engaged or married "about 17 times".

Who has the time????

"I've been engaged the same amount of times I've been married," Jarvis told Entertainment Tonight. "I've been engaged three times and married now three times."

"I've been proposed to more times than that, but I have said no to some."

(She's also not a swinger, by the way!)

Does Jarvis use a fake name?

In Mexico, Jarvis is questioned when her ID reveals her name is Rachel and not Alexandra.

And considering half of the people on this show are named Alex, having one less might be helpful.

But Jarvis clarified to Entertainment Tonight that her name is... both?

"My first name is Rachel," she said. "My middle name is Alexandra and, in the South, it's really common to go by your middle name. Like, I just had a nephew born a month ago, and he's being called by his middle name. It's just a common thing. So, you know, people saying my 'real name,' it's both."

And there's only going to be more drama in the future — season three of Selling the OC has already been filmed, although no details on the timing of its release have been confirmed.

Feature image: Netflix.