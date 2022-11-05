'I never stopped working.' 7 things we learned from Selena Gomez’s documentary My Mind & Me.

Selena Gomez’s long-awaited documentary, My Mind & Me, dropped on Apple TV+ yesterday, giving us a deeper insight into her private life.

Gomez is quite a private celebrity, and has even explained in the past that she doesn’t use Instagram, and has other people manage her account. We know her through her connections to other celebrities, like Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber, but aside from those relationships, she maintains a lot of secrecy around what she’s really like.

But, watching the documentary, we quickly learn how affected she has been by her diagnoses of lupus, an autoimmune disease, and bipolar disorder. She’s struggled with anxiety, depression, psychosis, and chronic pain all throughout her life, which has mostly been spent working.

Here’s everything we learned about Gomez from her documentary.

Watch: Official trailer for Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

She’s been working her whole life.

Gomez was seven when she first booked a role on Barney and Friends. When she was 11, she moved from Texas to Los Angeles to work, which remained her core focus.

“I was proud because I got to go escape my life and be in Barneyland and just play and sing… I just fell in love with these escape things,” she recounts in the documentary.

“Then I never stopped, I just kept going,” Gomez continues.

She went on to admit that her constant commitment to performing made her feel lonely, and that her most-recent trip to a facility, she’d realised connection was the most important thing to her. This led her to tour her hometown in the documentary, visiting her old school and her neighbours from childhood.

She underwent painful medical treatment for lupus.

We see Gomez tell a neighbour in 2019 that her lupus is in remission, but we go on to learn that by 2020, the condition was causing her unbearable pain. She was given heavy medication to stop her joint pain for about a year, which she admits was hard on her system. The audience is shown confronting footage of Gomez in a hospital, receiving intravenous treatment.

Gomez in 2016. Image: Getty.

She was struggling with pressure before her first big breakdown.

As Gomez was attempting to shed her ‘Disney kid’ image, she was putting a lot of pressure on herself to perform perfectly. After a rehearsal for the Revival tour, we saw her crying to her friends over how unhappy she was about the show, but even consolation and encouragement from her manager couldn’t calm her down. The intense scene pointed to the mental health issues to come for Gomez, who would end up abandoning the tour to go to a treatment facility. At the time, the press were making claims that she was a ‘party girl’ who was ‘drinking too much’, while also hounding her about her then-recent breakup with Justin Bieber.

She cancelled a tour for mental health reasons.

In the documentary, we’re told that the Revival tour was cancelled after 55 performances, as a voice-over news broadcast explains that Gomez was dealing with anxiety, panic attacks, and depression. Her former assistant, who was interviewed on camera, explained that Gomez had been suicidal at the time. She suffered from an episode of psychosis, and was admitted to a mental facility, with the people close to her sharing that she was “unrecognisable” at the time.

She’s been to four treatment centres for her bipolar disorder.

In the documentary, Gomez tells us she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2019. She explains that her episodes with the disorder had led her to speak to her mother and step-father in ways she regretted, but that their support never wavered. Speaking to Rolling Stone this week, Gomez also confirmed she’d gotten treatment for bipolar multiple times.

“I’m going to be very open with everybody about this: I’ve been to four treatment centres,” she said.

“I think when I started hitting my early twenties is when it started to get really dark, when I started to feel like I was not in control of what I was feeling, whether that was really great or really bad.”

Her biggest song was inspired by her mental health.

Fans of Gomez have long thought her biggest song, Lose You to Love Me, was about her breakup with Justin Bieber. While he was likely part of the inspiration, she reveals in the documentary that the song was about her mental health battles, and she decided to write it after finally opening up about her bipolar diagnosis.

“The song is about knowing that you completely lost every part of who you are, just to rediscover yourself again.”

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. Post continues after.

She sees philanthropy in her future.

Gomez was deeply inspired by a charitable trip she took to Kenya, and afterwards hoped to dedicate a lot of her time towards helping others. She helped a number of students through the WE Charity, but ceased that work when the WE Charity scandal came out in 2020. However, she is also a UNICEF Ambassador, and states in the documentary that after she’s done all the things she already has on her plate (music, acting, fashion, beauty, etc.), she hopes to focus on philanthropy.

Feature Image: Getty/Apple TV/Mamamia

Looking forward to a brighter future? Complete this survey now and go in the running to win one of six $100 gift vouchers!