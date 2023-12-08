Selena Gomez has hard-launched her new boyfriend. Via a fight with her fans on Instagram.

Selena Gomez has been dating producer Benny Blanco for six months, and she's just let everyone know in a, uh, rather chaotic way.

Gomez dropped confirmation in the comments section of pop culture Instagram account Pop Factions, simply writing "facts" on a post speculating about her new relationship.

Blanco, FYI, is a 35-year-old producer who has worked on songs with Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Rihanna and Justin Bieber (...yep!), as well as Gomez herself on 'I Can't Get Enough'.

Gomez, 31, also liked the Pop Faction account's post titled "Selena Gomez Is Rumoured To Be Dating Producer Benny Blanco", and later shared a photo to her own Instagram Story featuring a man who very much looked like him.

Then she started defending Blanco against haters in the comments, who criticised not only him but questioned her self-esteem.

Among her responses:

"He has treated me better than any human being on this planet," she told one user.

"He’s still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts," she wrote to another.

She also said "he is my absolute everything in my heart" and claimed that he was "the best thing that's ever happened" to her.

Then she just. kept. going:

It actually turned into a bit of a standard Q&A, with Gomez also stating:

1. She'd had Botox.

2. That her next album is only two months away.

And 3. That she'd never date a f**k boy again.

We're learning so much today.

This has likely all popped off because the Pop Factions account had earlier shared some fairly intense investigative work on X (formally known as Twitter), that documented a series of things they believed pointed to a relationship between Gomez and Blanco.

This included Selena's mother following Blanco on Instagram, Gomez sharing his cookbook on her Stories, and Blanco sharing a photo of a woman sleeping that looked a lot of her:

I have many, many questions, mostly tied to the phrase 'farting through the sheets', but it's probably best to just leave that one.

Until she next decides to jump on the 'Gram again, that is.

