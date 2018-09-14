Turns out Scott Cam's real name isn't actually Scott Cam.

They say the best relationships flourish when you continue learning about the other person. Which is why our love for Australia’s favourite handy uncle, Scotty Cam, is well and truly alive today.

See we have discovered a new thing about the veteran TV tradie.

While millions of viewers know the The Block host as ‘Scott Cam’, that’s not in fact his name. Well, not exactly.

According to The Daily Mail, the 55-year-old was in fact born Scott Caminetti (which is ‘fireplaces’ in Italian) but has been using a truncated version ever since he first appeared on our screens 19 years ago.

Though he’s now a household name with a Gold Logie under his toolbelt, the carpenter never intended to wind up on telly. He was scouted for star turn on Jamie Durie’s seven-year hit in renovation show, Backyard Blitz, while sitting at a pub.

“When I was 37 this fella came up to me in the pub one arvo and says: ‘Do you want to do a screen test for a TV show we’re doing?'” he wrote on his website. “Initially I thought he was joking and said ‘No, I’m right thanks mate!’ Anyway it turns out he was legit, I did the screen test and got the job.”

After Backyard Blitz was cancelled in 2006, he enjoyed gigs on Renovation Rescue, Our Place and Domestic Blitz.

The Gold Logie winner certainly isn't the only star to adopt a stage name.

Nicki Minaj's birth name is Onika Minaj.

Natalie Portman = Neta-Lee Hershlag.

Singer Bruno Mars was previously Peter Gene Hernandez.

Demi Moore was born Demetria Gene Guynes.

The Vampire Diaries actor Nina Dobrev's real name is Nikolina Konstantinova Dobreva.

And Charlie Sheen was once Carlos Irwin Estevez.