Scientists discover cure for grey hair

No, it's not pulling them out (three grow back!).

A team of European researchers believe they may have accidentally stumbled upon a permanent fix for gray hair. 

While looking for a cure for vitiligo, a condition that causes the loss of skin pigment, researchers found a treatment to reverse the pigment loss, and it undid gray hair, too!

According to the study published in The FASEB Journal, gray hair develops from the buildup of hydrogen peroxide in the hair follicle caused by “massive oxidative stress” (cellular wear and tear) — the same thing believed to trigger some forms of vitiglio. As we all know from unfortunate experiments in high school, hydrogen peroxide bleaches the hell out of hair. When the chemical shows up inside the hair follicles, instead of turning our strands a spectacular shade of red or brassy blonde, it makes us go gray.

The discovery means grey hair can soon be treated and cured.

Editor-in-chief Gerald Weissman says, "This condition, while technically cosmetic, can have serious socio-emotional effects of people. Developing an effective treatment for this condition has the potential to radically improve many people's lives."

Hopefully George Clooney doesn't read this. But for the rest of us, we're going to save hundreds of dollars and hours at the hairdresser. Or just embrace it. Go Gaga. Or not.

Will you be running to the chemist when the cure arrives on shelves?

Photo Credit: Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

