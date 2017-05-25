It was supposed to be just a normal Wednesday at Hickory Ridge High School in North Carolina.

Summer, a year 12 student who was on the honour roll, wore an off-the-shoulder, green shirt to school.

The same day, she was threatened with arrest and now fears her college future is in jeopardy with her principal considering expulsion.

Speaking to KENS-5 News, Summer was enjoying lunch with her friends in the school's cafeteria when she was approached by her principal, who asked if she had a jacket.

LISTEN: This could be the best response ever to a school clothing "violation".

When Summer said she saw no problem with the shirt she was wearing, she was advised to "cover up with a jacket" as her "lower back was completely exposed".

After again stating that her shirt wasn't violating any dress codes, a friend loaned her a jacket.

"I pulled it up, put the jacket over it, zipped up the jacket," Summer said. Still, she was told she would need to change her outfit.

"I completely understand why a dress code is put into place but I feel like after I put on that jacket it should have been subdued," she said.

Due to ongoing issues between Summer and her principal, her mother had recently instructed the school to not take any disciplinary action against Summer without her prior knowledge.

For that reason, Summer refused to comply with her principal's instructions to change in a separate room.

"They can't take me anywhere unless my mother is called. So I said 'I apologise, I can't go anywhere with you unless my mum is called," she said.

During her next class, the situation rapidly escalated. Summer said her principal entered the auditorium, where she was sitting with her classmates, and ordered everyone to leave the room except for her.

Her principal was accompanied by her school's SRO - a law enforcement officer who provides security services within the school environment - and Summer said "he had his hand on his gun".

"[The principal] said, 'I'm gonna give you an ultimatum. We have tried to call your mother. You either come with me to the control room to change your shirt or we will arrest you," Summer said.

"I stayed in my seat just like a lot of role models that I have looked up to stayed in their seats. I mean, you have to stand up for what you believe in."

Summer was then threatened with arrest, but as she was about to be handcuffed her mother was able to contact the school.

Summer was given a 10-day suspension and was banned from attending any senior activities, including her own graduation.

"I worked so hard for four years to walk across that stage," she said.

"We have drug dealers walking across that stage, we have sex offenders walking across that stage and then the 4.4 student who showed her shoulders can't."

Summer and her family said the principal is also considering expulsion.