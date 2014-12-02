News
entertainment

Congratulations, Scarlett Johansson.

Congratulations are in order for Scarlett Johansson and her long-term partner Romain Dauriac.

The A-list actress and the French journalist secretly tied the knot in the US this week, according to the New York Post.

The pair — who recently welcomed their first child, Rose, into the world — reportedly married in a small, private ceremony back in September.

“Scarlett and Romain were married in a very intimate ceremony after the birth of their daughter,” a source reportedly told the newspaper’s Page Six. “They kept the wedding a big secret because they both wanted privacy.”

Johansson has been wandering around with a sparkly art deco ring on her finger for more than 18 months now, so the news shouldn’t come as a shock.

Still we can’t quite believe we missed this event two months ago.

Congratulations, you beautiful people.

While we’re on the topic, here are some other favourite ScarJo moments:
