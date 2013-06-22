Saturday's news in just two minutes

1. Prime Minister Julia Gillard has announced an inquiry by the Australian Human Rights Commission into gender in the workplace. The announcement comes amidst increasing cries of sexism against the Prime Minister during her time in office. The inquiry will include a national online survey, taking place this August, as well as community consultations prior to a report being released next May.

2. World anti-gay movement, Exodus, has announced that it is ceasing operations after admitting that its gay rehabilitation therapy was ineffective. The group formed in 1976 to provide camps and retreats for homosexual people whom it claimed could ‘cure’ through psychotherapy and prayer.

3. Five motorcyclists have saved the life of a two-year-old girl after she fell out of a window in her family’s fifth-floor apartment in Zhejiang Province, China. The Daily Mail reports that the motorcyclists were on a break from their work as couriers when they heard the girl crying as she crawled onto the window sill. Video footage shows the men running into a circle catching the girl as she hurtles to the ground. The girl escaped with only a bruised eye. Watch the video below:



4. The Federal Government has denied changing its stance on detaining children in regional processing centres. The confirmation was in response to claims earlier in the week by advocacy group, GetUp!, that the removal of 70 people (mostly minors) from the Manus Island processing centre in Papua New Guinea signalled a shift in policy.

5. A British teacher who ran away to France with a 15-year-old female student has been sentenced to five years and six months in jail. 30-year-old maths teacher, Jeremy Forrest, was convicted of abducting the girl, as well as five counts of sexual misconduct. Despite the convictions, the 15-year-old girl has insisted that the relationship was consensual, vowing to wait for the man until he is released.

6. Australians spend over $7b annually on illicit drugs, according to a recent report by the Bureau of Statistics. The study also found that drug dealers operate at an average profit margin of 80%. Australian Drug Law Reform Foundation president Alex Wodak told Fairfax: “The economic forces ensure that the only arrangements that are politically acceptable at the moment, i.e. drug prohibition, cannot work.”

7. Thousands have been left stranded by floods in Northern India. There are currently 150 people presumed dead.

8. Christian Schools Australia have released a pamphlet detailing interesting alternatives to sex for teenagers. Suggestions in the pro-abstinence pamphlet include: horse riding, blowing bubbles, and having burping contests.