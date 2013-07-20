Saturday's news in 2 minutes

1. The world is on Royal Baby watch after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge suddenly left for London on Friday. The pair had been staying at the Middleton residence in Berkshire. While there was initial speculation that they would be headed straight to St Mary’s Hospital, where Kate is due to give birth, it is reported that the pair have instead gone to Kensington Palace.

2. There was another false alarm for avid Royal Baby watchers earlier in the day when emergency services were called to the Middleton residence. It eventuated that the royal dog, Lupo, had got his head stuck in a gate.

3. Fifty asylum seekers have been arrested, with many more said to have escaped, following a riot at Australia’s Nauru detention facility. The riot came in the wake of Prime Minister Rudd’s announcement of Australia’s PNG refugee resettlement program, yesterday afternoon.

4. US President Barack Obama has spoken out about the Trayvon Martin case, saying that he could have been Trayvon Martin 35 years ago. Speaking at Friday’s press briefing, the President said: “It’s important to recognize that the African American community is looking at this issue through a set of experiences and a history that doesn’t go away.”

5. The search is still underway for a young Sydney man missing in the Blue Mountains. 23-year-old Gary Tweddle was last seen at the Fairmont

Gary Tweddle.

Resort in Leura on Tuesday. Police are appealing for anyone who has seen the man to call Triple 0 so that the search area can be narrowed down before temperatures drop drastically in the region on Sunday.

6. An Australian teenager has been charged with murder in Ethiopia. The 15-year-old boy is currently being held in an adult prison in the capital, Addis Ababa, after shooting his 13-year-old niece. Allegedly, the incident was an accident after the boy found the gun on a table.

7. Roughly 500 Australian women have joined an overseas class action against the manufacturers of faulty PIP breast implants. The class action is being pursued by thousands of women across the globe due to revelations in 2010 that the company’s implants were twice as likely to rupture. http://www.smh.com.au/national/women-join-class-action-on-implants-20130719-2qa1x.html