We really, really love Sarah Wilson's new hair.

If there’s anything we’ve learned about hair in 2014, it’s that haircuts ending in -ob (bobs, lobs, wobs) and colour processes ending in -lights (highlights, lowlights, babylights) are a big deal.

This isn’t just a Hollywood trend, either – a number of local celebrities and media personalities are loving a bit of lighter, shorter hair action, including author and blogger Sarah Wilson.

The latest celebrity must-have haircut is called ‘The Wob.’

Wilson, who you may know best as the author of I Quit Sugar, has worn long, dark hair throughout most of her media career. For most of this year, it's been short and bouncy with blonde highlights - and it looks gorgeous.

Sarah shared what seems to be a fresh-from-the-salon photo on Instagram earlier this afternoon, writing, "Yeah, got out of bed looking like this. And those whimsical blonde highlights weren't created by @ardinosalon to cover grey sproutings."

Check out Sarah's hair, and the other celebrity styles we're loving right now:

