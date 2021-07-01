Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi met on the set of 2021's raunchiest TV show. Now, they're dating.

In case you missed it, the women of the world are currently really caught up on an objectively bad but very horny Netflix show called Sex/Life, and its full-frontal penis shot.

Episode three, around the 19.50 mark... or so I've been told.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Watch: Just in case you're wondering HOW horny this horny show is... Post continues below video.

In the series, Sarah Shahi plays a married mother-of-two who cannot stop thinking about her ex Brad, played by Adam Demos.

In real life, however, they're definitely dating - and they have this horny TV show to thank.

Shahi split from her husband, Shameless actor Steve Howey, after 11 years marriage in May 2020. They share children William, 11, and twins Violet and Knox, six.

Shahi and ex-husband Steve Howey in 2019. Image: Getty.

Shahi said she took on the role as she could relate to her character, Billie.

"I'm a mother of three incredible children myself and having been in a long-term relationship in the past, I often found myself questioning some of the things that Billie was questioning — her desire for sort of this sexual freedom and liberation that she was feeling," she told US Weekly.

"Just that sense of 'where did that other girl go?' It's like, 'remember when I used to be fun?' Those kinds of questions, like, before the long-term relationship and before the kids."

Additionally, she told Vogue Australia: "There was just a part of me that so desperately felt that I was settling, and that I wanted more than what my life was offering, much like Billie. I saw a lot of myself in her."

So when filming began in Canada in late August 2020, she was pleasantly surprised by her co-star.

"Well, that's a tall drink of water," she joked to People.

"When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him. We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly. We had the exact same taste in music. We had the same taste in whiskey and tequilas, and I was really blown away by him just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more."

It's not clear when they began dating, but the pair became Instagram official on New Year's Eve 2020 when they posted matching photos.

Since then, there's been a pretty steady stream of affectionate Insta posts.

In May, to mark Demos' birthday, Shahi paid tribute to her boyfriend.

"Not exactly sure how two people on opposite sides of the world could have more in common, were meant to meet, were meant to be together," she wrote.

"But I do know I met my soulmate. I do know I found my forever. I do know I've never loved deeper, harder, more ferociously. I do know I'm overly grateful for him. I do know I've loved him for a thousand lifetimes before and will love him for a thousand lifetimes more. Happy birthday my baby."

On this post, Sex/Life's creator Stacy Rukeyser commented "you're welcome".

Okay, so it turns out the secret to finding love is to meet on a raunchy Netflix series. Good to know.

Sex/Life is now streaming on Netflix.

Feature image: Netflix/Instagram.