Married at First Sight's Sarah shares why she told everybody she and Telv had sex.

On Wednesday night’s episode of Married at First Sight, Sarah made a very important announcement at the dinner party.

The 39-year-old hushed everyone at the table. She began, “I need to address the elephant in the room…” and we all felt overwhelmed, because there were so many elephants in such a small room.

“Telv and I had sex!” she said with a great deal of excitement, and the entire nation gathered in celebration.

The television ‘experiment’ (we use that term… loosely) is four weeks in, and Sarah was adamant that she would wait until she was ready to have the sexy time with her fake husband, Telv.

Of course, we already knew they’d had sex. We virtually watched it the night before. So, why did Sarah choose to announce at the dinner party that her and Telv had had sex, other than the fact it was hilarious?

Sarah told TheFIX, she made the decision to avoid any unnecessary gossiping.

“I just didn’t want it to begin with somebody else knowing stuff before the two of us,” she said. “I didn’t want it to be a secret. I wanted us both to be present and both to hear what’s being said out in the open so that there’s no whispers about what did or didn’t happen.”

She added that when she made the announcement, members of the crew broke out into applause.

“Cheers erupted around the table and even in the background, the camera crew, the makeup lady, the sound guys – people were high fiving. It was hilarious,” Sarah said.

Telv, according to Sarah, enjoyed the toast very much, probably because it reminded him of how he’d had sex.

Along with the rest of Australia, we are very happy that Telv and Sarah had sex, and that it seems to have been a relatively pleasant experience.