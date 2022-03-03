AFLW's Sarah Perkins posted a tweet after her team lost. All anyone is talking about is her body.

Earlier this week, AFLW star Sarah Perkins shared a post on Twitter apologising after her team, the Gold Coast Suns, lost their Sunday match.

During the game, the 28-year-old kicked a goal, two behinds, took five marks and laid three tackles. But in the end, her team were narrowly defeated by St Kilda.

"Yesterday hurt a lot but the sun came up this morning & I’m ready for a big week on the track and in front of goals.

"Sorry to the @GoldCoastSUNS fans but please stick with us," she tweeted, alongside a photo of her from the game.

Comments soon followed. Some about the game, some about her body.

The latter of which, Perkins quickly called out.

In a separate post, she shared a screenshot of the disgusting replies she received, including one where Collingwood AFLW star Steph Chiocci came to her defence.

"2 from 2 this evening… anyone other [sic] bloke/fake account wanna comment on my size, body shape, athleticism?" she wrote alongside the screenshot.

"More than happy to hear feedback about my football skill/ability but unfortunately not everyone can be a size 6!".

Perkins also shared a screenshot of a body shaming comment on her Instagram story, writing: "S**t like this will never get old".

Chiocci further showed her support for her fellow AFLW player, writing "People are just jealous they have never achieved anything worth posting about. Got your back always. Can’t wait to see you kick more snags from 50m out and lay tackles like a boss."

Other voices in the sporting world also rallied around Perkins, slamming the "vile" comments.

"You’re amazing to watch Sarah! Unfortunately, there will always be undesirables on social media. As Brene Brown says, ‘If you’re not in the arena also getting your a** kicked, I’m not interested in your feedback’," said sports reporter, Dominique Loudon.

"This is vile. We have such a long way to go as a society," said journalist Mark Gottlieb, while netball champion, Caitlin Bassett praised Perkins for calling it out.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time female athletes have been subject to disgusting comments online.

In 2019, AFLW player, Tayla Harris, was body shammed when Channel Seven’s 7AFL Twitter account posted a photo of her booting a footy during a Carlton and Western Bulldogs game.

Within hours, it had attracted dozens of awful comments, some mocking and others sexualising the then 21-year-old.

7AFL initially decided to take down the photo. But Harris, sent a clear message by reposting it.

"Here’s a pic of me at work... think about this before your derogatory comments, animals," she tweeted.

Channel Seven later issued an apology and reposted the image on their footy account.

Harris has since given evidence at the parliamentary inquiry into social media and online safety.

But despite the furore then, and Harris' steps towards helping to solve the issue. Here we are again two years later.

Feature Image: Getty/Twitter@sarahperkins28/Mamamia.