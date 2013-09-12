Thursday's news in under 2 minutes.

1. Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young is suing men’s magazine, Zoo, over an illustration that depicted her as a bikini model. The image appeared in an online edition of the magazine last last July, with an article titled ‘Asylum Seeker Bikini Plan’.

The article promised that Zoo magazine would pay the housing costs of the next boatload of asylum seekers to arrive in Australia if Hanson-Young agreed to a photo shoot.

The Greens senator is suing because she believes the article – and offensive imagery – suggests she is not a serious politician; while also making a mockery of her pro-asylum seeker stance. While Bauer media, the publisher of Zoo, succeeded yesterday in having those arguments struck out, Justice McCallum did find that the article could have defamed Hanson-Young.

2. Liberal frontbencher Sophie Mirabella is likely to lose her seat in the House of Representatives, after 1003 votes for her competitor – independent Cathy McGowan – were discovered bundled up but uncounted as a Wangaratta pre poll centre.

A spokesperson for Ms McGowan told News Corp: “We are blown away by this news. We were a little bit concerned. We know postal votes had gone in her [Ms Mirabella’s] favour. It would have been too close to call without this extra 1000. We should be able to see off the challenge.”

3. Today marks the 12th anniversary of September 11, when almost 3000 people died as the World Trade Centre twin towers crumbled. Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones today. Speaking at a memorial at the Pentagon, US President Barack Obama said: “Our hearts still ache for the futures snatched away, the lives that might have been.”

4. A group of Australians and New Zealanders will return home today after they experienced a traumatic attack in the Papua New Guinea jungle. The seven Australians were trekking the Black Cat trail on Tuesday when they were attacked by a local gang who hacked the group’s two tour guides to death using machetes. Two of the tourists were also injured; one man was speared in the calf and another sustained a cut on the arm.

5. An 11-year-old girl in the US has been spotting standing on a street corner holding a sign that says “”I was disrespecting my parents by twerking at the school dance”. It was reportedly a punishment dished out by her mother.

The girl’s mother told local media: “That’s ridiculous…to even think that’s okay at a school dance… I also want her to realise that she’s just a child and she can’t do that.”

Twerking is the dance move that’s been made famous by Miley Cyrus. You can read more about it here.

6. The US is continuing to put pressure on Syria to give up its chemical weapons arsenal. Representatives from the UN Security Council‘s permanent member countries (US, Britain, China, France and Russia) are reportedly meeting in New York to discuss proposals to encourage Syrian president Bashar al-Assad to hand the weapons over to international control.

7. A suicide bomber in Egypt has killed at least three soldiers, and wounded ten other, after driving a vehicle filled with explosives into a military intelligence base. The headquarters were situated into Egypt’s Sinai area, where tensions are still running high.

8. Jaymes Diaz – the Liberal candidate for Greenway who famously couldn’t recite the Coalition’s six-point plan for stopping asylum seeker boats – has spoken to the media for the first time since the embarrassing blunder. Mr Diaz appeared on the ABC’s satirical political show, Hamster Decides last night.

Sitting down with host Julian Morrow, Diaz appeared to be in good spirits despite his loss. When asked the question: “Is the best way to describe your campaign for the seat of Greenway (a) successful or (b) room for improvement?” he pretended to be dragged away from the interview by Liberal Party organisers.