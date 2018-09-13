Before Samantha X entered the sex industry, before she became the highest paid escort in the country, she imagined it would be wild life, full of excitement and surprise.

The reality proved to be much more vanilla; less “swinging from chandeliers”, more sitting around the kitchen table.

“The requests I got from men were very, very basic,” the escort/madam/writer told Mamamia‘s Sealed Section podcast.

“[My services were] an outlet for men and women to act out their fantasies, which in some cases can just be being held or being listened to in a safe, non-judgemental space.”

BUT… There were a few notable exceptions to this bland buffet. And they all came from blokes in the same industry.

“Let me tell you something; all doctors are really kinky,” Samantha said. “Out of the five kinky requests I’ve ever had, they were all from people in the medical profession.”

(If you’re trying really hard not to picture your GP naked right now… yeah, us too.)

By kinky, the single mum wasn't talking about an especially thorough mole check or creative use of the blood pressure cuff either.

"One wanted me to wear a red, rubber catsuit in a restaurant."

Yep. And then, "I did have a client once who wanted me to walk around the room on all fours and bark like a Jack Russell. Now, I wasn't sure if I had to bark like a Jack Russell [specifically]..." she said. "I turned him down."

Oh, and who could forget: "I had one that wanted to drink my wee and made this [slurps] horrible noise with it... I did that one. I can piss on a man; I have no problem."

What? No tiny plastic cup?

To hear more about Samantha X's, erm, colourful career, Sealed Section bares it all.

