In case you were wondering, this is what a $12.5 million engagement ring looks like.

If you’re currently planning a wedding, we have some news; the ante has just been upped to dizzying (read: absolutely unachievable) heights thanks to the recent nuptials of Russian oligarch Aleksey Shapovalov and his wife Ksenia Tsaritsina.

Think pop star performances, multiple outfit changes, a floating cake, and most importantly a $12.5 million, 70-carat engagement ring that originally sealed the deal back in April.

Just your average, low-key oligarch affair, really.

Held at the Barvikha Luxury Village Hotel in Moscow over the weekend, the couple said ‘I do’ in front of hundreds of family and friends before partying long into the night, and documenting the whole thing on social media, of course.

“Indeed, the wedding of the year 2017. Thanks to everyone for coming!!!!!” 27-year-old Tsaritsina wrote in an Instagram video shared with her 265,000 followers on Sunday.

“That was incredible! Thank you to all our friends for sharing this magnificent day with us. Thanks to our big and loving family. And of course Thanks to my beloved organisers of this masterpiece wedding. It was unforgettable,” she wrote in another video, adding “red, white, black,” referring to the couple’s colour scheme of the day.

According to The Independent, the wedding was hosted by the popular Russian entertainers Ekaterina Barnabas and Andrei Razygraev, and to adequately feed their many guests, the couple commissioned an eight-tier wedding cake that was designed to appear as if it were floating.

Performances were also delivered from Eurovision runner-up Polina Gagarina and the Russian rock band Leningrad, because, you know, if a reality star doesn’t perform at your multi-million dollar wedding, did you ever actually get married?

The couple, who have been together for five years and share two young children together, currently split their time between Moscow and Dubai, where Tsaritsina works as a model.

Anyway, please excuse me while I crawl into the foetal position and hyperventilate about my meagre $10,000 wedding budget.