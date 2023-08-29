The one word the royal family did not want Meghan Markle saying on Suits.

Never underestimate the power of the crown, especially, when they come head-to-head with Hollywood.

Before Meghan Markle skipped over the pond to become a member of the royal family by marrying Prince Harry, she was forging a name of her own.

As a cast member for the hit USA Network series Suits, Meghan played lawyer Rachel Zane and the love interest of the lead character, Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams).

When news broke of her engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017, it quickly became clear that she would have to leave the acting world behind her in pursuit of senior royal duties. As a result, it was announced that in 2018 she would be leaving Suits and the seventh season would be her last.

While she finished off her role, we now know that the British monarch was keeping an extremely close finger on the pulse when it came to the creative direction of the show.

According to a new interview with Suits creator, Aaron Korsh, he told The Hollywood Reporter the palace blocked Meghan from saying one word on the show.

"So, in the episode, Mike and Rachel were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, 'My family would say poppycock.' And the royal family did not want her saying the word. They didn’t want to put the word 'poppycock' in her mouth," said Korsh.

"I presume because they didn’t want people cutting things together of her saying 'cock.' So, we had to change it… and I did not like it because I’d told my in-laws that [poppycock] was going to be in the show."

Well, that’s a bit of poppycock, isn’t it!

Image: USA Network.

According to the producer, he recalls the royal family paying close attention to how Meghan was depicted in the show. In fact, they would often pass on feedback.

"I was aware that they were reading them because I got the feedback, but I don’t remember the process by which they got them," he said.

Following her exit from Suits it was announced that she would no longer be acting, presumably another request from the royal family. They couldn’t have her saying 'poppycock' all over Hollywood now could they?

In an interview with BBC, Meghan opened up about the decision to walk away from acting and said she was looking forward to exploring a new career.

"I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change," she said.

"It’s a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on [Suits] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series. I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work with [Harry] as a team."

Over the past couple of years, there have been many changes in Meghan’s life including stepping down from senior royal duties and moving her family to the US.

With a more relaxed jurisdiction, rumours have been spreading like wildfire that the mum of two is eyeing a return to acting.

The world is her oyster, and she has full creative licence to say 'poppycock' in whatever context she sees fit.

Feature image: USA Network.