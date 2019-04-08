Meghan Markle has shunned royal tradition, and doesn't want 'men in suits' at her birth.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

It is royal tradition to have the Queen’s doctors oversee the birth of royal family members.

Among the best of the world, they are a trusted medical team.

But there are reports that Meghan Markle is saying goodbye to royal traditions, reportedly refusing to have “men in suits” oversee her birth.

The Daily Mail reported that the former Suits actress has appointed her own delivery team, led by a female doctor.

“Meghan said she doesn’t want the men in suits. She was adamant that she wanted her own people. It did leave a few of us a little baffled,” the source was quoted as saying to the The Daily Mail.

“It is slightly surprising. These people [the Queen’s doctors] are the best of the best and when it comes down to it, their role would actually be very limited in the birth itself, assuming all goes to plan,” they were reported as adding.

If true, this means that Alan Farthing and Guy Thorpe-Beeston, gynaecologists who specialise in high risk births and who have overseen the arrival of all three of Kate Middleton’s children won’t be present.

However, Meghan was not able to completely snub the tradition.

It is official royal protocol to include some of the Queen’s doctors, so these medical professionals will be on standby should there be complications with the birth.

The source also reported that the baby is due next month, and that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry do not believe it necessary to pose for paparazzi following the birth of their child.

Meghan, 37, has also snubbed the royal tradition to give birth in the Lindo Wing, reportedly opting for a maternity hospital closer to their new home, The Sun reports.

“The child will not be born at the Lindo,” the newspaper quoted the source as saying.

“She and Harry have decided that rather than go somewhere as public as the Lindo, they will allow Meghan to recover somewhere more private,” the source was quoted as saying.

The child will be seventh in line to the British throne.