Take a stroll through Roxy Jacenko's incredible new $6.5 million Vaucluse mansion.

Roxy Jacenko and husband Oliver Curtis have just purchased a $6.5 million mansion and WOW. The high profile couple splashed out on the lavish house in Sydney’s Vaucluse at auction this week.

There’s plenty of room for the Sweaty Betty PR boss, her businessman husband and children Pixie, six and Hunter, four, in the house which features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, media/games room, potential au pair quarters, in-ground swimming pool and steam room.

The three-storey home is just 10 years old and has a top-floor master suite. And to say we’re jealous is an understatement.

Take a peek inside the insane property:

Located in one of Sydney's most affluent suburbs, if Roxy and the fam ever get sick of their own private pool, they'll be just a few minutes walk from several private beaches.

And hey, if Roxy ever gets sick of her new pad, we'd happily move in.