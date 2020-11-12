Roxy Jacenko just got pretty nasty about her ex-mate Candice Warner, AGAIN, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Roxy Jacenko just got pretty nasty about her ex-mate Candice Warner, AGAIN.

After PR queen Roxy Jacenko and ironwoman Candice Warner got into a physical fight on the reality TV show SAS Australia, their friendship and professional relationship ended. And it seems Jacenko has no interest in mending it.

When speaking to the Daily Mail Australia on Wednesday, Jacenko reminded the publication that after the fight aired, Warner sacked Jacenko as management. And therefore, that was them done.

"Someone who carries on punching you when your back is turned, and then sacks you some two weeks later as management after four years of hard work and support would need to be delusional to think I would want to be friends," Jacenko told the publication.

"She might be hard up for friends and accept people doing that to her, but that’s not a friend I’m interested in keeping."

While Warner had nothing bitter to say about Jacenko or the situation.

When she appeared on Kyle and Jackie O's radio show that same morning, Warner said, "It’s really sad and I’m so disappointed by the whole thing.

"Now that time has passed... it was never an intention, and I'd never want to lose a friend over something like this. I'm sorry she feels like this."

SAS Australia continues on Monday at 7.30pm on Channel 7.

2. We just got our first look at the Married At First Sight Australia 2021 brides and grooms.

Nine has just dropped a sneak peek at all the juicy reality television that will be coming to screen next year, and we may have just seen a glimpse of Married At First Sight 2021, and yes, we really need to talk about it.

In the promo, Nine shared that they'll be bringing back their hit reality classic, Lego Masters, alongside new shows: Celebrity Apprentice and Beauty and the Geek, which are actually old hits that are returning to the TV for the first time in years.

We're excited.

She also explained how she's been coping with parenting during the pandemic, particularly under strict AFL protocols that prevented the family from socialising outside of their household.

"The highs are high and the lows are low, but I just love being Tullulah's mum," she explained.

"Now that we've got the sleep under control, it's so much more enjoyable. It's changed my life. There was a point at its worst when I didn't know what day it was or if I'd had a shower. Also, we were living under AFL protocols for five months, so I didn't have any family support. Being a new mum is isolating enough without [the added pressure of] a pandemic."

Jesinta is 13 weeks pregnant and expecting early next year.

4. Apparently Georgia Love’s fiancé Lee has been moonlighting on The Block for yonks, and why is this the first we’re hearing of it?

So, it turns out Georgia Love's fiancé, Lee Elliot has been a plumber on The Block for five seasons now, and it's really a miracle we haven't noticed this earlier.

"I genuinely love my job so enjoy (almost) every day on site," Lee said of the position to Nine Now.

He has been working on the show since finding love on The Bachelorette in 2017, and you bet we're going to be keeping a closer eye on this in future.

Because... Obviously.

5. Public cheating and "a recipe for mutual misery": Hugh Grant's complicated relationship history.

For many years, Hugh Grant was seen as an eternal bachelor.

With interesting thoughts on monogamy, highly publicised relationships (and affairs), and a complicated family situation, even Grant himself had dismissed the idea of 'settling down'.

But somewhere along the way, he did just that. Now married to the mother of three of his five children, Anna Eberstein, he's admitted he was "plain wrong" about his perceptions of marriage and children.

In 1987, Grant, now 60, met Elizabeth Hurley, 55, on the set of Spanish film Remando al Viento (Rowing with the Wind). It was Hurley's first major acting role, and one of his earlier movie roles.

What resulted was one of the tabloids favourite couples. Certified A-listers, both together and apart, the interest in their relationship was intense and from the outside looking in, it appeared perfect.

Which is why what happened in 1995, eight years into their relationship, was so shocking to the public.

Grant was caught engaging in a "lewd act" with sex worker, Divine Brown, on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.

"I felt like I'd been shot," Hurley told Barbara Walters in an interview later that year.

Grant took responsibility for the hurt he caused. In a public statement, he admitted, "Last night I did something completely insane.

"I have hurt people I love and embarrassed people I work with. For both things, I am more sorry than I can ever possibly say."

Two weeks later, the actor appeared with Hurley at the premiere of the movie Nine Months and despite immense public scrutiny, including after paparazzi photos captured them arguing in their backyard, Grant and Hurley remained together for another five years.

They split for good in 2000 but remained close friends. That's a cliche of Hollywood relationships - "we remain friends" - but Grant and Hurley truly did. In 2002, he became the godfather to her son Damian.

