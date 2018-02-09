Eight really romantic local (or nearby) destinations for a cheeky Valentine's Day getaway.

Chocolate melts and flowers die, but a holiday lasts forever… or at least the memories do. Some of them.

Pop the champagne and whisk your significant other away for a Valentine’s Day to remember with Skyscanner Australia’s selection of loved up weekend getaways!

Best nature holidays.

1. Uluru – Northern Territory

Unplug and unwind amongst ancient, breathtaking landscapes only found deep in the heart of the Northern Territory.

This Valentine’s Day getaway coincides with artist Bruce Munro’s Field of Light installation at Uluru, where 50,000 solar-powered stems light up the surrounding bushland – romantic nightfall views guaranteed! Then, sleep beneath the stars as Australia’s most iconic landmark looms overhead at the luxurious Longitude 131.

The hotel has spared no expense with high-end dining, plush furnishings and unspoiled views of the sun setting and rising against Uluru.

2. Jervis Bay – New South Wales

If your perfect getaway involves roasting marshmallows over a campfire before retreating to a luxury safari tent – none of which you had to set up – this glamping holiday just might be for you!

Nestled between the gums in Jervis Bay, Paperback Camp is situated an easy two hour drive south of Sydney. The resort tents are kitted out with all the fixings – linen bed sheets and freestanding bath included!

Dine at their treetop restaurant and cuddle up beneath the stars with all the privacy of your own bush hideaway.

3. Byron Bay – New South Wales

With dreamy beaches, showstopper sunsets and a laid back atmosphere, Byron Bay is a proposal waiting to happen.

Brunch at Bayleaf, explore hidden waterfalls, and luxe it up at The Byron at Byron resort. While the town is hardly short of five-star establishments, this one boasts an infinity pool and is slightly removed from Byron itself.

Set against lush rainforest and just a short walk from Tallows Beach, you couldn’t pick a better spot for quiet twilight strolls.

Best ‘culture’ holiday.

4. Hobart – Tasmania

Can a museum featuring a digestive system double as a loved-up Valentine’s Day getaway? When it comes to MONA, the answer is definitely yes. Aside from being one of the world’s most unusual and visually arresting museums, it has also mastered the art of romance.

It’s home to a winery, restaurants that show off homegrown, world-class Tasmanian produce, and the exclusive MONA Pavilions. The eight modernist apartments are unique in design and offer unparalleled panoramas of the Derwent.

A night’s stay will allow you to indulge in all of the above, with complimentary museum access thrown in to sweeten the deal.

Best indulgent spa holidays.

5. Ubud – Bali

Book flights to Bali for Valentine’s Day and you’ll send the romance-meter into overdrive! A tropical getaway to Ubud has everything you need for an R&R retreat – whether it’s the riverside spa at Fivelements or the Javanese massage treatments at Pita Maha.

If you really want to up your game, reserve an al-fresco dinner for two at Swept Away. At nightfall, the river comes to life as 100 candles are lit and gently flicker into the night.

6. Queenstown – New Zealand

It’s not all thrills and spills in New Zealand’s adventure capital! One of the more swoon-worthy activities you could dip your toe in (literally) are the Onsen Hot Pools.

Reserve one of their private hot-water pools and immerse yourself in the magnificent Queenstown surrounds. Most pools will allow for staggering views of Arthurs Point and Shotover River canyon.

The cliffside retreat will warm you in the winter, soothe in the summer and there’s a cold water button just in case the toasty temperatures aren’t your cup of tea!

Best foodie holidays.

7. Barossa Valley – South Australia

Save the champagne for later – right now we’re all about the vino!

Fall in love with the scenic landscapes of the Barossa Valley as you spend the day vineyard hopping and sampling local fare with your significant other. The rustic Langmeil Winery is the oldest known shiraz vineyard in the world and a cellar door you can’t afford to miss, along with the Rockford and St Hallett.

Drink up, but not too much as the night brings more wining and dining at The Appellation, an exquisite culinary experience at The Louise hotel’s in-house restaurant.

8. Waiheke Island – New Zealand

Who knew foodie paradise was just a 35-minute ferry ride from Auckland? There’s food, wine and views galore to be had on Waiheke.

Although the island is less than 100 square kilometres, the area is blanketed in vineyards and produces some of the finest cabernet sauvignon and syrah New Zealand has to offer. Amongst their many wineries, Mudbrick Vineyard is a standout, with Provence-style architecture, elegant villa accommodation and platters of prosciutto, ceviche, prawns and squid to feast on.

Now that’s a Valentine’s Day winner!

This article was originally published on Skyscanner, written by Ariel Sammy and was republished here with full permission.