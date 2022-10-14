Robbie Coltrane, best known for his role as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died. He was 72 years old.

The actor's agent and friend Belinda Wright confirmed the news on Saturday morning, sharing that the Scottish actor died on Friday in hospital in Scotland.

"He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years," Wright told the BBC.

"For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him."

"Please respect Robbie's family's privacy at this distressing time," she added.

Coltrane made his Harry Potter debut in the serie's first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. He appeared in all eight films.

According to reports, author J.K Rowling had Coltrane at the top of her list to play Hagrid, and when asked whom she would like to see in the role, she quickly responded "Robbie Coltrane".

The Scottish actor also appeared in Ocean's Twelve and the James Bond films GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough, as well as on the television series Cracker.

Coltrane received several accolades over his career, including multiple British Academy Television Awards and BAFTA Awards, and was appointed an OBE in 2006, by Queen Elizabeth.

During the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which aired earlier this year, the actor reflected on his time as Hagrid in the films.

"I just think it's an end of an era. It's 10 years of my life, my children have grown up during it," he said.

"The legacy of the movies is that my children's generation will show them to their children, so you could be watching it in 50 years' time, easy."

"I'll not be here sadly, but Hagrid will," he added.

J.K Rowling posted a tribute to the actor on Twitter on Saturday morning.

"I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again," the Harry Potter author wrote.

"He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him.

"I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children."

While Daniel Radcliffe called Coltrane "one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set."

"I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on [Harry Potter and the] Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up," the actor continued in his statement obtained by People.

Radcliffe added how he "feels incredibly lucky that" he "got to meet and work with" Coltrane.

"He was an incredible actor and a lovely man," he said.

The actor is survived by his two children, Alice and Spencer.

