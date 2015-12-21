"I promise you'll start to hate it less." Ricki Lee's encouraging message for anyone who's new to exercise.

Image via Facebook/@THErickilee

With the New Year approaching, many of us have fitness-based goals in mind. Yet for those of us who aren’t natural-born gym lovers, even the thought of joining one can feel a little overwhelming.

Thankfully, we have a personal cheerleader in the form of Ricki-Lee Coulter, who shared some sound advice for those who are starting to exercise from scratch.

In a Facebook post she shared over the weekend, the pop star explained she’s had “a little bit of time off” from her fitness routine due to some injuries — and admitted she’s been surprised by how quickly she lost her strength and endurance.

“It’s like I’m starting all over again. I forgot what this felt like, and I know so many of you go through this when you first start working out. You feel weak and lethargic and you have no energy and everything is just SO hard,” the 30-year-old wrote.

Weak, lethargic, too hard… yep, that sounds all too familiar. But Coulter has some wise words for overcoming these feelings.

“The hardest part though – is just getting up and doing it. You always feel so much better after it! As long as you just do it – it’s better than not doing it at all,” she wrote.

“I just want you to know that you will get better, you will get stronger and it will get easier the more you do it. I promise you’ll start to hate it less, the more you do it.

This isn’t the first time the All We Need Is Love singer has shared fitness advice.

Over the past few years, Coulter has embarked on a well-documented journey to get healthier. She shared a post on Instagram earlier this year about how she stays fit and healthy the old-fashioned way. (Post continues after gallery.)

“I’m not one of those girls who is naturally thin and can eat whatever I want. I am consistent with the food I eat day in day out and I work my ass off in the gym… literally,” she posted.

“I eat the same clean foods every day, I train hard six days a week and don’t drink alcohol regularly. I plan my ‘cheat meals’ and work hard to earn them and I savour every mouthful! And then I’m sweating it off the next day in the gym.”

Thank you for your honest advice and approach to fitness, Ricki-Lee — you’ve just inspired us to dust off our runners.

