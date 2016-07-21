Don't feel bad for Richie Strahan, he says he was never in love with Sam Frost.

I don’t know about you, but I’m certainly feeling a little betrayed by Bachelor Richie right now.

Here I was thinking that he was finally going to get another chance at love after Sam Frost left his heart CRUSHED INTO A MILLION PIECES on The Bachelorette last year.

Turns out, Richie wasn’t so heartbroken after all: he’s told WHO magazine that he never considered himself “in love” with Frost.

Yep. Bombshell.

“I was obviously a bit upset because I’d built a great relationship with her. It would have been nice to be the guy at the end,” Richie told the magazine.

But when he was asked if Sam Frost broke his heart? “I get asked that a lot. Was I in love? No.”

Ouch. That one hurt, Richie.

BUTTTTT I guess there’s a silver lining in all of this: it means Mr. Bachelor 2016 was able to move on and find true love with the woman of his choosing this season.

And find love he most certainly has – and it turns out it was pretty much love at first sight.

“I definitely felt something on the first night. When you’re in front of the right person, you can just feel it,” he teased.

He also revealed he is “incredibly happy” and has met an “incredibly amazing woman” thanks to the show.

Okay, it is July 27th, yet? We’re ready to watch Richie find his soulmate.