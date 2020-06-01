Exactly what you can and can't do from today, depending on your state or territory.

As we officially enter winter in Australia, states and territories are once again loosening restrictions put in place by COVID-19.

Today, Monday June 1, many states will see the biggest returns to normal they’ve seen since mid-March.

The federal government outlined a three-step plan in May in regards to lifting restrictions, but premiers and chief ministers have been adopting those changes at their own pace.

WATCH: There are still hundreds of thousands of Aussies in the biosecurity zone. Post continues after video.

Here’s what’s changing this week around the country.

New South Wales.

Travel is permitted within the state in New South Wales from today, with camping grounds and caravan parks reopening.

50 people are now allowed to dine at restaurants, pubs, casinos and cafes.

At eateries, the requirements demand 1.5m between tables and collection of patrons’ contact details to assist in rapid contract tracing should anyone fall ill with the virus.

Zoos, museums, galleries and libraries can also reopen, and beauty salons can open with strict measures. There can only be one person per four square metres, and no more than 10 clients in a shop at any one time.

Up to 20 people can attend weddings, and 50 people are now allowed at funerals and places of worship.

Only five people can gather at households, outdoor restrictions are still limited to 10, and gyms, cinemas, theatres and concert halls remain off limits.

Victoria.

In Victoria from today, cafes and restaurants, libraries, galleries, museums, amusement parks, places of worship, beauty salons and massage parlours can reopen for 20 people at a time.

You can stay in holiday homes, camping grounds and caravan parks in the state, and schools will reopen as of today.

Government advice is that if you can work from home, you must.

Queensland.

In Queensland, groups of 20 can congregate at pubs, in homes, at community sporting fields and at the gym from midday today.

The state brought forward the next easing of restrictions by almost two weeks after zero new cases were announced for the third straight day on Sunday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said they were working with the hospitality industry to further open their businesses by next Friday, to have 20 people per designated area, providing it meets the one person per four square metre restrictions.

However, all patrons must be seated, staff can only work in an assigned area and only table service will be permitted.

As of today, 50 people are allowed at funerals, and 20 people can attend indoor cinemas, open homes, auctions, zoos, arcades, concert venues, theatres, arenas, stadium, beauty therapy, nail salons, tanning, tattoo parlours and spas.

The border will remain closed until the end of June at least, but interstate travel is now allowed. Travel restrictions regarding remote and vulnerable indigenous communities however, remain in place.

Tasmania.

From today visitors are allowed at public hospitals between 2pm-6pm.

Further restrictions will be eased from June 15, allowing up to 50 people at funerals, camping and shack visits, and beauty services (including tattooing, nails, waxing, facials and tanning) for up to 20 people in a salon.

On this date, park exercise equipment, pools, indoor sport and playgrounds will also open for up to 20 people.

Years 7-10 will resume classroom education on June 9, with other grades already back at school.

Western Australia.

On Friday, regional travel was reopened throughout Western Australia, except for Commonwealth biosecurity areas and the state’s 274 remote Aboriginal communities.

WA will enter phase three of eased restrictions on June 6, which will raise the limit on non-work gatherings to 100 people — or 300 people for venues with divided spaces, and the required spacings between people at indoor and outdoor venues will be halved to two square metres.

All food businesses and licensed premises will be able to operate with seated service, and alcohol may be served without a meal.

Food courts, auctions, beauty therapy, galleries, theatres, concert venues, playgrounds, and gyms, will all be able to reopen from Saturday, and full contact sport and training can restart.

South Australia.

South Australian venues can now have up to 80 customers, provided they are contained to groups of 20 in separate rooms or areas, and alcohol is only served while patrons are seated.

50 people can attend funerals, and up to 20 people can attend cinemas, theatres, museums, beauty salons, gyms and indoor fitness centres.

Non-contact sporting competitions are allowed to start today.

Northern Territory.

The Northern Territory will move to stage three easing of restrictions from midday June 5, allowing residents to order alcohol without food.

All licensed gaming activities including the TAB will reopen, as well as cinemas, theatres, concert, music and dance halls, and nightclubs.

From June 15, arrivals from interstate will be able to choose their own quarantine arrangements.

ACT.

In the ACT, restrictions are easing to allow up to 20 people to gather including at restaurants, cafes and licensed venues and weddings. 50 people are allowed at funerals.

Beauty and personal care services will now be able to reopen, as can supervised sessions at gyms, health clubs and wellness centres.

From today, Canberrans are allowed to visit NSW for a holiday.

Feature image: Getty.