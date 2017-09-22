Finally, you can remove split ends from your hair without sacrificing any length.

Keeping hair healthy can be tricky when you’re trying to grow it out.

If you’re thinking about getting a trim but are wary to lose length, try asking your hairdresser to “dust” your hair.

“Hair dusting” is a hair cutting technique that is not new, but rarely done and therefore not widely known about. As Los Angeles hairstylist Sal Salcedo explained to Refinery29:

Salcedo explained further:

So why don’t salons just do this all the time? According to Salcedo, it’s because the process is really time consuming. Most stylists see it as more of a grooming technique, and will typically only do it if a client requests it.

“Dusting” can also be done on any hair texture or type.

And if the salon is out of your current budget, tons of beauty bloggers offer instructions for at-home hair dusting. Hair-care platform Naturally Curly has the following advice:

Do the “dusting” in equal sections—start at the front and work your way around. Use special hair-clipping shears, not just regular scissors. Look at the ends as you go (e.g. check your work!) Don’t trim off more than 1/4″. As they say, “Anything more is no longer dusting and considered a haircut.” Allow enough time to work through all the sections carefully. It’s not a super quick process, so don’t try and rush it.

Whether you’re going to the salon for your dusting or DIY-ing it, this re-discovery begs the question: What other techniques do stylists have under their belts that aren’t of common knowledge?

H/t: Refinery 29