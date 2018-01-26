Reese Witherspoon poses for photo. Is crowned with "most awkward Photoshop fail" of 2018.

You may know Reese Witherspoon from her Oscar-winning performance in Walk The Line. Or from Legally Blonde, or the breakout hit TV show of 2017 that seems to be winning at every award show, Big Little Lies.

You may also be aware that the 41-year-old mother-of-three has blonde hair, blue eyes and two legs.

It may seem like an obvious thing to point out, but it appears one recent photo editor forgot the simple fact of the actress' anatomy while editing an image for the cover of Vanity Fair's 2018 Hollywood Issue.

You see, Reese, who is perched on a chair next to her Wrinkle In Time co-star Oprah Winfrey, seems to have been given an ENTIRE EXTRA LEG in the image.

The image, taken by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, also features the likes of Hollywood superstars Tom Hanks, Zendaya, Jessica Chastain, Gal Gadot and Harrison Ford.

But, unfortunately, all we - and the internet - can focus on is the bizarre, truly alien extra limb of Reese Witherspoon.

Thankfully, Reese Witherspoon - ever the avid social media user - picked up on the internet chatter and decided to set things straight... oh wait, no. Sorry. She actually... she actually confirmed that she's been hiding the third leg from us THIS ENTIRE TIME.

Hey, if you're going to be the butt of one of the worst Photoshop fails in recent times, at least you should be able to laugh about it, right?

Unfortunately for Vanity Fair - or rather, the photo editor who we're pretty sure is brushing up their resume as we speak - another unfortunate photo mishap was also published when behind-the-scenes snaps from the shoot were shared.

In one particular image, Oprah, who confirmed she wouldn't be running for president in 2020 overnight, appears to have sprouted an extra hand, for the explicit purpose of giving Reese Witherspoon a little squeeze around the waist.

Well, you know what they say: good things come in threes, right?

