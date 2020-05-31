From Ryan Phillippe to Jake Gyllenhaal: Inside Reese Witherspoon's relationships.

Jim Toth

Witherspoon met her now-husband, Hollywood agent Jim Toth at a party in early 2010 when Jim’s friend was drunkenly hitting on her.

"It happened out of the blue,” Witherspoon told Elle in 2012.

"This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me. He was like, [slurring, scowling, pointing finger in her face] 'You don't know me.' And I was like, 'Yeah, I know. I don't know you!'"

Jim ended up stepping in and saving her from the conversation.

"Jim came over and said, 'Please excuse my friend. He's just broken up with someone.' Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation. That's just kind of who he is, a really good person,” she told the publication.

From there, the couple wasted no time getting to know each other and reportedly began dating around January 2010.

Just under a year later, Toth proposed in December 2010.

The pair ended up tying the knot in 2011 at Witherspoon’s California Ranch and a year later they welcomed their son Tennessee, who is now seven.

"He’s an incredible man, a wonderful organizer, a great leader. He knows how to get people together,” Witherspoon told People in 2016. “He’s very patient and funny with the kids. And he really encourages them to see the humor in life."

Throughout their nine-year marriage, Witherspoon says her husband has continuously supported her career and encouraged her to try new things.

Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar, she explained that he played an important role in helping her become a producer.

"He said, ‘You should produce movies. You read more books than anybody I know. You should just buy some of them and turn them into films.’"

Witherspoon has since worked on projects like Wild, Gone Girl and Big Little Lies.