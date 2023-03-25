'These matters are never easy.' Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have announced their separation.

Just days before their wedding anniversary, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have announced they are getting a divorce.

In a joint statement on Instagram, the couple said despite their deep love they have decided to part ways.

"We have some personal news to share," the post began.

"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter."

Witherspoon and Toth married in March 2011.

They share a 10-year-old son, Tennessee, while Witherspoon has a 23-year-old daughter, Ava, and 19-year-old son, Deacon, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

"These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time," they added.

Reese Witherspoon with Jim Toth, Ava, Deacon and Tennessee. Image: Instagram @reesewitherspoon.

According to People, the decision to divorce was "amicable".

"They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone," a source told the publication.

Witherspoon met Toth, a successful Hollywood agent, in early 2010 at a party after someone drunkenly hit on her.

"It happened out of the blue," the Big Little Lies actor told Elle in 2013.

"This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me. He was like, [slurring, scowling, pointing finger in her face] 'You don't know me.' And I was like, 'Yeah, I know. I don't know you!'"

It was Toth who saved the day by stepping in.

"Jim came over and said, 'Please excuse my friend. He's just broken up with someone'," she recalled.

"Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation. That's just kind of who he is, a really good person."

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia.