'He pulled down his pants.' Rebel Wilson alleges a male co-star sexually harassed her on set.

Warning: This post deals with sexual harassment and may be triggering for some readers.

Aussie actress Rebel Wilson has recalled an "awful" experience where a former male co-star allegedly sexually harassed her.

Speaking to People, the 42-year-old claimed a former co-star - whom she did not identify - harassed her on a film set several years ago, before attempting to "destroy" her career.

"He called me into a room and pulled down his pants," she told the publication.

He then asked her to perform a lewd act in front of his friends, People reports.

"It was awful and disgusting," Wilson said.

"And all the behavior afterwards - this was all before #MeToo - where they kind of tried to destroy me and my career. If it had happened after #MeToo, then I could have just blasted them."

As a trained lawyer with a law degree from the University of New South Wales, Wilson documented the incident and "made sure people knew what happened".

"I called my rep. I got certain things in writing about what happened."

Looking back, Wilson says she still doesn't know why she stayed "in that situation… with that awful guy".

"I should have left. It wasn't worth it. But at the same time, I was like, 'Oh well, do the right thing, be a professional and finish the movie.' Now I would never do that."

After making a complaint, the Pitch Perfect actress found out she wasn't the only person who had brought up the co-star before.

"I thought even complaining to my agency was a big step. And to complain to the studio. I found out I was like the fourth person to complain about the guy. Such gross behaviour, but a lot of women have had it way worse."

Wilson went on to say she'd stand up for herself "even more" if it were to happen today.

"If it happened again, I would probably stand up for myself even more just because of the bravery of the other women that have stood up and now allowed me an opportunity."

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

You can also call safe steps 24/7 Family Violence Response Line on 1800 015 188 or visit www.safesteps.org.au for further information.

The Men’s Referral Service is also available on 1300 766 491 or via online chat at www.ntv.org.au.www.ntv.org.au.

