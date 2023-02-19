"We said yes!" Rebel Wilson announces she's engaged to Ramona Agruma.

Aussie actress Rebel Wilson has announced her engagement to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

The 42-year-old shared the exciting news in an Instagram post on Monday morning, nearly a year after she announced she had found her "Disney Princess".

"We said YES!" Wilson wrote alongside a photo of the couple at Disneyland.

The Pitch Perfect star went on to thank the team at Disneyland "for pulling off this magical surprise!"

Wilson previously announced her relationship with Agruma on Instagram back in June.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," she wrote at the time.

Speaking to People in May, Wilson shared she was set up with her new partner "through a friend," however, she did not identify who she was seeing at the time.

"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she told the publication.

"It was a bit old-school in that sense - very romantic. I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated, so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and to be in a healthy relationship.

"There were times - I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great - but there were some times that I was probably putting up with stuff that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."

More recently, Wilson, told People that she was "shocked" at "how deep the connection was and how instant it was" when she met Agruma.

"I thought I was really looking for a husband, dating about 50 guys in one year. I was always a bit of a girls' girl and had deep friendships with women, but this was the first time that it was a romantic connection," she told the publication this month.

"Then I was like, well, what if that was part of my personality that I was repressing and not exploring? Maybe I should have 10 years earlier, I don't know. My journey is what it is."

In November, Wilson welcomed her first child, a daughter named Royce Lillian, via surrogate.

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!" she wrote on Instagram at the time, adding that she was "forever grateful" to everyone involved in her journey to motherhood.

"[I] particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."

"Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!"

The family celebrated their first Christmas together last year.

Feature Image: Instagram@rebelwilson.