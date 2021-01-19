7 of the best back to school items your kids will actually love from rebel.

It’s that busy time of year when we’re all running around with last-minute shopping to get the kids ready to go back to school.

I’m feeling the extra pressure this January with another boy joining the ranks! But for all the essentials like shoes, socks, backpacks, water bottles and other sports gear, rebel makes it a bit easier because there’s a lot of choice for kids that suits their individual needs.

I love online shopping so their click-and-collect system is super helpful when I’m strapped for time. But I wanted to let my boys try on a few different styles of shoes and make sure they are wearing the right sizes, so we popped into our local store to check out the range.

We found that rebel’s footwear is perfect for the school year - with the most practical shoes that will last the distance from the classroom to the playground to the sports field. But they also offer far more than that - including backpacks, lunchboxes, swimwear, and drink bottles.

Here’s a roundup of some of Mamamia’s favourite things you can find in rebel stores right now… to not only get your kids back to school, but back to sport as well.

For your sports obsessed little one, these running shoes have added comfort and support to get them to the finish line. They’re a great fit for kids with a narrow foot thanks to the slimmer heel and tongue. Technicalities aside, these shoes are durable, extra comfy for walking and running and look great. My Year One-er loves to run and I feel confident these will keep him supported and on-the-go.

Image via rebel.

For an active athlete, these runners are a great all-rounder for running and playing sports. The all-over black design means they comply with most school uniform rules (although, they do also come in pink). These runners offer lots of cushioning with Phylon foam in the midsole and leather overlays for targeted support.

Sick of drying out soggy books because of water bottles that have leaked through the bag? Now you can rest easy. The Celsius Essential lids are easy to use and leak proof. This 800ml bottle is a great size and shape for busy kids - from primary schoolers to teenagers. They also come in a range of vibrant, eye popping colours to choose from.

Still wondering which runners to choose? With two very busy boys that have different ideas of what looks good and feels great, they both liked these joggers (what are the actual chances of that?). The Nike Revolution 5 shoes tick the box for most kids when it comes to a shoe that lasts the distance, while offering excellent traction, comfort and style.

Image via rebel.

If you're looking for a backpack with a long life span and a superior level of comfort, these are a winner. These backpacks are a favourite with my kids, while also being totally practical for school and sports. I love the different colours and patterns in the range and so do my kids. There’s plenty of room for books, sports gear, water bottles and more.

An insulated lunchbox in red with the Nike logo - the Nike Brasilia Fuel Duffel Bag was designed for the kid who constantly forgets his or her lunchbox. This is perfect for keeping food cool during the school day or during sports training, and has space for everything you need, without being too bulky.

Image via rebel.

Do you have a child that just loves to poke at the GEL bits on a sports shoe? Then this is probably the pick for them! A cute shoe with their mesh look, these are also a practical choice thanks to the GEL technology which absorbs the impact shock of running. This means your child will have support and comfort with a shoe that fits well.



