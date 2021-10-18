Exactly what the original cast of The Real Housewives of Melbourne are doing now.

This post deals with pregnancy loss and might be triggering for some readers.

The Real Housewives of Melbourne follows the lives of six wealthy women as they navigate the drama that comes with their privileged lives.

Season five is back and better than ever, with four new fabulous ladies ready to shake things up.

But before you dive into approximately 547 hours watching the new season (we've all been there), let's take a look at what the original cast are up to now.

Jackie Gillies

Congratulations are in order – Jackie is officially a mum!

Giving birth to twins this week, Jackie shared on her Instagram, “they are so cute and my heart is full,” with a string of adorable emojis.

It’s been a tough road for the RHOM cast member, who has been open about her struggles with fertility.

“One of the biggest reasons I decided to come back for this season was because I felt that I needed to be open about IVF and my journey,” Jackie said in a livestream Q&A hosted by comedian Joel Creasey.

“I’ve done so many psychic readings over the last 17 years where women have felt ashamed about doing IVF, and I felt that I needed to come back and open up that conversation and not allow it to be a stigma.”

In one of the latest episodes of season five, Jackie shares her story of miscarriage.

“I keep thinking of the memories. Going into the scan and hearing the heartbeat, and then the next time you go in it’s not there anymore. You think, ‘is there something wrong with me?’ Any woman that’s gone through a miscarriage knows that it’s one of the hardest things you’ll ever experience.”

“I remember I was crying in my room for two days.”

“I know how it feels to go through IVF and those emotions, and I decided I needed to share everything including the miscarriage, and the ups and downs of IVF, because it’s not an easy journey.”

A special viewing moment, we will also get to see the moment Jackie shares her pregnancy news with hubby Ben Gillies of Silverchair fame in this season of RHOM as well.

In 2018, Gillies competed on the fourth season of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and was evicted after 39 days in the jungle, coming 7th.

In 2019, Gillies released a memoir, Shine It Up: The Inspirational True Story, published by Hachette Australia, in which she details her unlikely career path from being a corporate banker to a psychic-medium, to finding fame on reality TV.

Chyka Keebaugh

Chyka Keebaugh was on the first three seasons of The Real Housewives of Melbourne, leaving in 2016 after launching her own online home and lifestyle magazine, Chyka.

She is also a regular contributor to Australia's Women's Weekly magazine and is sometimes a guest on Channel 10's The Living Room.

She has also released a coffee-table book in 2018, titled Chyka Home and another one, Chyka Celebrate.

It looks like there remains to be no love lost however between Chyka and Lydia.

In August this year, Lydia uploaded a now-deleted old group photo of some of the RHOM ladies to her Instagram, and the image of Chyka appeared to be doctored.

Referencing the image, Chyka wrote on her Instagram, “what is the point in pulling another woman down... I’m all about positivity, empowerment and raising women up. I think that's all I need to say! Thank you to everyone who has made me feel so protected and loved.”

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Chyka later revealed that there has been no contact between her Lydia since she left the show.

“We haven’t actually spoken to each other for at least four years so I'm not really sure where this came from. I think it's a really strange thing to do.”

Gina Liano

A major fan favourite, it was a shock for viewers when it was announced Gina decided she would not be on season five.

“Thank you to Foxtel and Matchbox Pictures for a wonderful four seasons and for your well wishes as I step back from the show,” she announced.

“An extra big thank you to all my gorgeous followers who have travelled through the last four glorious seasons of #RHOMelbourne with me and have made it the most enjoyable ride. I have loved it and am eternally grateful for all your love and support.”

It is rumoured that Gina plans on focusing her energy on her legal career and being a wedding celebrant.

In 2020, Gina hinted in an interview with news.com.au that she was hesitant to return.

“I got back into my own life, it was peaceful and I quite enjoyed it and I was hesitant to come back only for that reason. It’s a big responsibility having a public profile, even though I swear and carry on and maybe act a bit irresponsible.”

“I think there might be a time where I don’t come back just because my life will keep moving.”

It looks like that time did in fact arrive.

Andrea Moss

Andrea Moss, married to one of the most successful plastic surgeons in Australia, Chris Moss, left RHOM after just one season.

At the time, she told Daily Mail the reason for her departure, “I love the show and can't wait to watch season two but I had to quit because I ran out of outfits. I had completely and utterly exhausted my wardrobe.”

She has since continued working with her husband, who she co-founded Liberty Belle Skin Centre with and co-created Liberty Belle Rx.

The skin clinic business is popular amongst influencers and reality TV stars including Steph Claire Smith and Love Island’s Anna McEvoy.

Janet Roach

In the news this week, Janet and her new partner, Sam Gance, the co-founder of Chemist Warehouse, set the new highest price paid at auction in Australia at a cool $43 million for a place in Toorak.

Janet is well known for her antics and one-liners on RHOM. As she says in her latest season five tagline, “I don’t like trouble unless I’ve caused it.”

Janet infamously got into some hot water with viewers after she ‘fat-shamed’ her co-star Lydia for her size, calling her a “dumb fat b****”.

It looks like the two have patched things up since the fat-shaming incident at one of the RHOM reunions, with Janet revealing on Instagram that she misses some of the original cast, including Lydia, in comparison to the newbies on season five. “How things change. You don’t know what you have until it’s gone.”

In April 2011, Janet’s youngest son Jake was 22 and at a birthday party in a rural NSW when his life was changed in an instant.

Jake suffered burns to 65 per cent of his body after a petrol-like substance caught alight on a fire and exploded.

Janet and her son have since started The Roach Foundation, which helps burn victims and their families by offering rehabilitation services and, at times, financial assistance.

Her Raw Essentials tea brand also has a percentage of proceeds going towards The Roach Foundation.

Janet recently did a shoutout to her two adult sons [from a previous relationship] on Instagram: “I am such a proud Mum. After all our trials and tribulations, I can honestly say my boys have grown into very special men."

"It’s a tough and challenging job parenting, especially when you are a single parent, but it’s the most worthwhile experience.”

Lydia Schiavello

Lydia was expected to be part of the season five cast, but like Gina, she decided to say her goodbyes to the series.

“The last four seasons have truly been an extraordinary journey, incredibly entertaining and good fun but with much consideration, I have made the personal decision to step away from RHOMelbourne,” she wrote on her Instagram.



“I love the show, I love the girls and all the people involved, however the changes of this world caused me to pause and re-evaluate my life. I look forward to spending quality time with my husband, family and friends.”



Lydia looks to have continued her strong friendship with Gina, the pair often featuring on one another’s Instagram pages.

If this has raised any issues for you or if you would like to speak with someone, please contact the Sands Australia 24-hour support line on 1300 072 637.

This post was published in January 2020 and updated on October 18, 2021.

