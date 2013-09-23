Real birthday parties: party like a rock star

Who says being a girl is all about pink and princesses? If your little one has wild side, try this awesome real-life party theme. The best part? It’s budget-friendly.

iVillage US’s editorial director Liz Zack threw this rocking bash for her daughter Sofia’s 7th birthday. From crazy karaoke sessions to guitar-shaped cakes, we’ll show you how you can do it, too!

First on Sofia's to-do list? Making sure she looked the part! Mom found awesome colorful hair extensions for all of the partygoers on Amazon and rockin' fishnet gloves at the party store (her favorite part of the ensemble, and ours too!). So cute and inexpensive.

Guests got to design their own guitar so they could rock out properly. It's a super cute (and cheap) way to get everyone involved. Cut out a few stencils, prepare your arsenal of art supplies and let the guests do the rest!

Makeover time! You can get tons of colorful, inexpensive hair accessories and hair chalkon Amazon so all of the guests will look their most rocker-chic. Liz hired a teenager to man the styling station to make sure everyone looked great. Extra cool points!

No rock star party is complete without a merch table. Mom found these cute trophies in the "Oscar" section of the party store, so everyone can feel like a star. Partygoers also took home a customized CD of Sofia's favorite songs -- another inexpensive party favor you can easily make at home!

Mum had these awesome VIP passes customized on Etsy and found the ID passes and lanyards at Staples.

So what were our little rockers up to at Sofia's bash? Karaoke, of course! Liz already had a microphone at home and tracked down an inexpensive mic stand on Amazon.

Liz made a super cool stage by hanging plastic tablecloths from her gutters and cut-out stars that you can find at any party store. Easiest DIY ever. The backdrop? Just siding!

The partygoers had a blast singing as a group for two hours. Talk about girl power! Originally, Liz considered giving each guest a timeslot to sing, but they had way more fun jamming all together. Who needs a solo career when you've got a whole band?

And they still had time for cake! Mom used this easy DIY recipe from Betty Crocker and customized the icing color herself. If you're throwing a bigger bash like Liz did, use your printer to enlarge the template and make two sheet cakes instead of just one. And if you're not a licorice fan, pipe on your own icing.

Mum and Dad made sure to look the part in classic rocker tees (and lots of eyeliner -- even on dad!). Make a day of planning your little one's costume -- Sofia had a blast choosing her outfit!