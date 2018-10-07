News
news

"The bravest bloke I ever met." Disability advocate Quentin Kenihan dies, aged 43.

Tributes are flowing for South Australian entertainer and disability advocate Quentin Kenihan, who has died at the age of 43.

The wheelchair bound author, filmmaker and movie star had recently put his hand up to become an area councillor for Adelaide City Council at next month’s election.

Actor Russell Crowe said he was devastated by the loss of his “little mate”.

“The bravest bloke I ever met … not confined anymore,” he tweeted.

“Not confined any more… Between your interviews, your book, your one man show, your zany little movies… what a creative and productive life.”

The Australian Federation Disability Organisation said Mr Kenihan would always be remembered for “his tireless advocacy for people with disabilities”.

Writer Eddie White said he was shattered to hear of his mate’s death.

“You did things your way right until the end buddy and your tenaciousness and warmth will never be forgotten. Rest easy Super Q @qkenihan,” he tweeted.

Journalist Lousie Pascale spoke of “a great colleague and friend”.

“We are so lucky to have been left with such a legacy of work and passion,” she tweeted.

“Don’t worry Q, I’ll keep fighting the good fight and I know you’ll be there with me.”

ABC content director Tim Verrall said Mr Kenihan always made him smile when they caught up, and he had led an extraordinary life.

