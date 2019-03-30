Here's where the original "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" cast are now.

Before Queer Eye became a Netflix phenomena adored by millennials everywhere, it was a revolutionary show of the early noughties.

With five seasons and an Emmy for Outstanding Reality Program win, the all-gay male cast was not only groundbreaking, but also a great success.

Queer Eye For The Straight Guy premiered in 2003 and was a fun makeover show, akin to the recent reboot, where five fabulous men broke down barriers by giving straight guys makeovers and changing the lives of both the hosts and their guests.

But with the reboot of the beloved reality show, came an all new Fab Five.

So we're taking a look at where the original cast, consisting of Thom Filicia, Ted Allen, Carson Kressley, Kyan Douglas and Jai Rodriguex, are now.

Thom Filicia

Thom Filicia was the go-to interior designer of Queer Eye For The Straight Guy, so it makes sense that after filming ceased the style guru leveraged this status by starting his own interior design company.

He has hosted a number of shows on the Style Network, including Dress My Nest and Tacky House, and is the author of a few books including, American Beauty: Renovating and Decorating a Beloved Retreat.

It has also just been announced this month that Filicia, along with his fellow Queer Eye cast mate Carson Kressley are reuniting for a new show called "Get A Room with Carson and Thom", to air on Bravo in the US.

Ted Allen

Mr. Allen was the food and wine connoisseur of the original Queer Eye and he too has gone on to host a show to further impart his expertise, with the Food Network's popular show Chopped, as well a number of other series including All-Star Academy and The Best Thing I Ever Ate. And just because that's not enough, he also has a few cookbooks under his name.

In 2013, the food and wine guru also married his partner of more than 20 years Barry Rice.

Carson Kressley

Carson Kressley was the resident fashion expert with an impressive knowledge of all things style, who always looked ultra fashionable himself (something that clearly hasn't changed in the over 15 years since).

Since the show's groundbreaking success, Kressley has remained in the public eye and appeared on a number of reality TV shows as a host or judge on series including How to Look Good Naked and RuPaul's Drag Race. He's also been a celebrity on Dancing With the Stars and I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Yep, Mr. Kressley is still just as fabulous.

As mentioned with Thom Felcia, Kressley will star of the upcoming show, "Get A Room with Carson & Thom," which he describes as, "a sassy, best-friend buddy comedy with a hearty dose of great information about interior design."

Kyan Douglas

Kyan Douglas was the expert on all things hair (which makes sense he has such luscious locks now), makeup and hygiene.

On Oprah Winfrey's Where Are They Now?, the reality star talked about how fame from the show changed his life, explaining: "I think that I was looking for fame to validate myself and what I learned from Queer Eye is no amount of fame or money was going to sort of fill a part of me that was empty or missing."

"And so after the show I just went on a quest. I studied yoga, I traveled to Egypt and to India and South America, and moved to Mexico—I mean, I studied with the shamans, I did it all."

He briefly returned to the spotlight in 2009 as host of show Ten Years Younger and is now a go-to style expert for The Rachael Ray Show.

Jai Rodriguez

Jai Rodriguez was the last fit for the makeover show as the expert in all things culture. Since the show he has pursued a career in acting, with multiple gigs in shows including How I Met Your Mother, Grey's Anatomy and Grace and Frankie.

He also recently appeared in a Las Vegas show called Sex Tips For Straight Women From A Gay Man alongside former playmate Kendra Wilkinson.

Rodriquez is also an activist, with an aim to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS.