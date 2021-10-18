Just in time for Christmas: Everything we know about Queensland's COVID roadmap to reopening.

Queenslanders will soon be able to reunite with family and friends after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk delivered the state’s plan to reopen to Australia.

The premier unveiled the roadmap on Monday, announcing that fully vaccinated people will be able to travel to Queensland from hotspots as early as next month.

"If we keep getting our vaccine we can welcome family and friends from interstate hotspots in a little over a month who are fully vaccinated and a month after that in December, they can come without having to quarantine in time for Christmas," she said.

"But they too will need to be fully vaccinated and I think Queenslanders will acknowledge that this is a sensible and cautious approach."

While Palaszczuk said the announcement was "good news for families to be reunited for Christmas", she urged Queenslanders to keep rolling up their sleeves and get vaccinated.

"I cannot stress the imperatives to getting vaccinated because there is going to be a risk of Delta outbreaks happening in Queensland and we need to be prepared.

"I can say that in Brisbane the vaccination rates are much higher than in regional Queensland. And we are one state. So we need the vaccination rates to increase."

The premier also said restrictions will ease sooner if the state hits the 70 and 80 per cent double dose vaccination rate earlier.

"The faster we are vaccinated, the faster these deadlines will be achieved," she said.

"It means that some of these dates may come forward if we get the vaccination rates up. So if we reach 70 per cent sooner than November 19, we will ease the restrictions sooner."

Here's what you need to know about Queensland's roadmap to reopening.

70 per cent fully vaccinated - expected on November 19.

Travel to Queensland will be back on the table for fully vaccinated people when 70 per cent of the state's eligible population have received both jobs of the COVID-19 vaccine. This is expected to be reached in just over a month, on November 19.

Under the roadmap, people will be able to enter Queensland from domestic hotspots, like NSW or Victoria, as long as they are fully vaccinated, arrive by air, have a negative test in the previous 72 hours and undertake 14 days home quarantine.

Restrictions will also ease for overseas arrivals.

People flying directly into the state must complete 14 days quarantine in a government nominated facility, while international arrivals who arrive in Queensland via another state or territory will need to quarantine until 14 days have passed since they arrived in Australia.

80 per cent fully vaccinated - expected on December 17.

More freedoms open up when the state reaches 80 per cent double dose vaccination, expected on December 17.

Instead of only arriving by air, people will be able to enter Queensland from hotspots by driving into the state as long as they are fully vaccinated and have a negative test in the previous 72 hours.

No quarantine will be required at this stage.

For overseas arrivals, those who are fully vaccinated and have returned a negative test in the previous 72 hours can quarantine at home for 14 days. If you don't meet these requirements then you will need to undertake 14 days of hotel quarantine.

90 per cent fully vaccinated.

Borders will be fully open and no quarantine restrictions will be in place for fully vaccinated people, when the state reaches 90 per cent double dose vaccination.

However, those who aren't vaccinated will need to apply for a border pass or enter within the international arrivals cap and undertake up to 14 days of quarantine.

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia.