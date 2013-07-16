News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

Put down your cuppa before you watch this

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you a long-time tea drinker? Love nothing more than curling up with a steaming, leafy brew on a blustery day?

Sorry, but all that is about to change.

You might want to finish your cuppa before you watch this, because we guarantee it'll be the last time you get acquainted with a tea bag.

In roughly a minute's time, you will have sworn off tea forevermore and pledged your allegiance to its broody cousin, coffee. 

This hilarious ad for "Schumos Coffee" (a brand and product with no discernible location) has gone viral recently, and there's good reason – it's got a twist you won't see coming. 

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended