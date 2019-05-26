Apparently, having a nagging mum will make you more successful in life. Science says so.

“Wash the dishes, finish your homework, pick your towels up off the bathroom floor.”

As frustrating as having a pushy parent (and being one, too) can be, studies show that having a nagging mum actually makes women more successful thank you very much.

The 2015 study from The University of Essex, which has recently re-emerged, studied 15,500 girls aged between 13 and 14 for a period of seven years.

The study found that girls with mothers who had high expectations of their behaviour were more likely to attend university, earn a high salary and end up in stable relationships.

It all sounds pretty ideal actually.

Ericka Rascon-Ramirez, a researcher in the study, told the Daily Mail that parenting styles end up influencing children’s choices long term.

“In many cases we succeeded in doing what we believed was more convenient for us, even when this was against our parents’ will. But no matter how hard we tried to avoid our parents’ recommendations, it is likely that they ended up influencing, in a more subtle manner, choices that we had considered extremely personal,” she said.

It makes sense.

Kylie Jenner becoming the youngest self-made billionaire in the world? A nagging mum.

Rory Gilmore getting into Chilton and Yale? A nagging mum as well as a nagging grandma.

At this rate, we’re all becoming high-flying CEOs.

