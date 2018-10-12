News
weddings

All the glorious pictures of Princess Eugenie's stunning wedding dress in one place.

For everything Princess Eugenie and the Royal Wedding, visit our Royal Wedding hub.

The photos of Princess Eugenie‘s wedding dress are here and Oh. My God.

We are in love.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were wed in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, today.

More than 800 guests will gather in the 15th-century Gothic chapel, five months after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle staged their star-studded nuptials in the same venue.

The dress was designed by Peta Pilotto, with shoes by Charlotte Olympia. She is wearing a stunning tiara, borrowed from Queen Elizabeth II.

Here’s every single photo of Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress we have so far. Go ahead, gaze to your heart’s content.

